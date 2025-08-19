Matthew Stafford finally returned to practice as the Los Angeles Rams prepare for the upcoming season. Stafford returns after being sidelined for several weeks due to a back injury. However, head coach Sean McVay seems elated with what he's seeing from the veteran quarterback.

While talking with media members, the 39-year-old head coach admits that he likes what he's seeing from Stafford. McVay claims he thought the two-time Pro Bowler looked even better on Tuesday and seemed optimistic about Matthew Stafford's outlook for the 2025-26 campaign.

“I thought he looked good. I thought he looked better than yesterday,” said McVay about Stafford. “I thought it was a step in the right direction. We're gonna continue to hope that he's able to stack days and feel good… I think it was good for him to go through the whole practice…. I thought today was definitely a positive step in the right direction.”

Coach McVay provides updates on Matthew Stafford. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/bbqBpRSGlq — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 19, 2025

Having Matthew Stafford back in the mix is huge for the Rams. Last season, he led the franchise to the playoffs after posting 3,762 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns with a 65.8% completion percentage. However, the playoff run fell short after Los Angeles suffered a 28-22 Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stafford, who is 37 years old, is entering the 17th season of his career. The Rams have gone out of their way to attempt to build a Super Bowl-caliber team around him, as the franchise hopes to win another Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford under center. One of the most notable moves this offseason was when the front office landed Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp in the wide receiver room.

The Rams will kick off the 2025-26 season with a Week 1 home game against the Houston Texans. With Stafford's return to practice, expectations are for him to be the starting quarterback come Week 1.