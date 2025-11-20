The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for one of the most emotional nights of the season. They will honor legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald during their Week 12 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tribute will be complete with a video presentation, a commemorative bobblehead, and a special on-field ceremony. It will celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest defenders the NFL has ever seen.

Ahead of the event, Donald reflected on what the moment means to him, saying, “I always say I feel like LA adopted me… When you know how hard you worked to put yourself in a certain position… It’s pretty special.”

For Rams fans, it’s a chance to salute a player who defined an era. For Donald, it’s a meaningful reminder of the bond he built with a franchise and an entire city.

Donald’s recognition comes after a decade-long career unlike any other. Selected 13th overall by the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft, he overcame early doubts to become the most disruptive defensive tackle in football. Donald immediately proved his rare mix of explosiveness, leverage, and technique made him a matchup nightmare for offensive linemen. He won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award that same season.

Donald earned Pro Bowl honors in all 10 of his NFL seasons. It's a testament to his unparalleled consistency and dominance at his position. When the franchise relocated to Los Angeles in 2016, Donald became the face of the franchise’s resurgence. He embodied toughness, excellence, and a relentless work ethic.

Donald's career reached iconic status as he captured three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards (2017, 2018, 2020). In doing so, he joined an elite group that includes Lawrence Taylor and JJ Watt. Perhaps Donald's most defining moment came, though, in Super Bowl LVI. That's when his game-sealing pressure on Joe Burrow secured the Rams’ first championship in Los Angeles. That play cemented his legacy not just as a defensive great, but as a franchise savior.

Donald retired in March 2024. He left behind a résumé that places him firmly among the greatest defensive players of all time. Week 12’s tribute is a celebration of a decade of dominance, leadership, and unforgettable moments that shaped modern Rams history.