The Los Angeles Rams have been rolling as of late, currently sitting at 8-2 after this weekend's home victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn't the greatest day for the Los Angeles offense in that one, but the defense stepped up big time, frustrating Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throughout the afternoon.

Still, the Rams' offense has been elite for the most part this year, and recently, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will take the field against Los Angeles on Sunday night, had high praise for Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford ahead of the matchup.

“As long as he was in Detroit, he didn’t get credit for how good he really was. … To me, he’s always been a top 3–5 QB in the league and one of the best, if not the best, pure passer ever in the history of the NFL,” said Mayfield, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter, via the Buccaneers.

Stafford has still been getting it done this year at the age of 37, and he's had some great help down the field to get the ball to, including star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Meanwhile, the Rams' defense has been among the elite units in the NFL this year, and they recently got some good news that Quentin Lake could be back before the end of the season, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

While they still aren't necessarily an intimidating environment for opponents to play in, Los Angeles still has a great chance to win the NFC West, and possibly the number one seed in the NFC as a whole this year, depending on how things shake out.

In any case, the Rams will hit the field against the Buccaneers for a Sunday Night Football affair at 8:20 pm ET from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.