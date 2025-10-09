The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 6 looking to rebound from a tough overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and edge rusher Jared Verse is making sure the fire stays lit. The second-year standout said he’d be “f****** furious” if Lamar Jackson is unable to play in the Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 6 matchup on Sunday. His words reflect not frustration, but the competitive drive that fuels both him and the Rams defense.

The Los Angeles Daily News’s Adam Grosbard shared Verse’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Thursday’s practice, noting how the rising star spoke passionately about facing Baltimore’s former MVP quarterback.

Rams OLB Jared Verse says he'd be "f***ing furious" if Lamar Jackson doesn't play Sunday. Says Lamar is on his sack bucket list as well as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ("he owes me a couple"). — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year’s comments weren’t trash talk — they offered a glimpse into the mindset driving the Rams defense in 2025. Verse wants to measure himself against the game’s best, not avoid them. Verse has seen his role grow in his second year, emerging as both a tone-setter and emotional leader. His relentless energy has become a rallying point for the L.A. defense, which feeds off his intensity each week.

Article Continues Below

Whether he gets that chance depends on the latest update regarding Jackson. The Ravens quarterback missed Week 5 with a hamstring strain and has yet to practice this week. Head coach John Harbaugh called it an “uphill battle” for Jackson to return before the team’s bye. Backup Cooper Rush struggled in last Sunday’s 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans, throwing three interceptions.

The Rams defense has steadily developed into one of the team’s most reliable units under Sean McVay. The former Florida State standout has continued to build on his breakout rookie campaign, posting 14 solo tackles, 8 assists, and 2 sacks through five games played. Alongside Byron Young and Kobie Turner, he’s helped create a consistent pass rush that keeps Los Angeles competitive every week.

Still, Verse is clearly after something more than numbers or wins on paper. For him, facing the Ravens’ superstar quarterback is a chance to validate his growth against the NFL’s elite mobility and instincts. His message to Baltimore was simple — he doesn’t want a break, he wants a battle.

If Jackson sits, the Rams might gain an advantage in the standings, but for the 24-year-old edge rusher, it would feel like a missed test of greatness. That competitive edge is exactly what makes the Rams one of the league’s most dangerous defensive groups as mid-October approaches.