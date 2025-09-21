The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, in what will be a rematch from the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs. Last time, Philly got the best of L.A., winning that playoff game 28-22. However, before that contest kicked off, there was a little back and forth between Jared Verse and Jalent Carter. During the pregame of Sunday's matchup, the two met on the field once again.

In the postseason game back in January, the Rams' outside linebacker walked through the Eagles' side of the field while they were warming up. Carter approached Verse, where the two exchanged words. Eagles fans booed Jared Verse loudly during and after the exchange.

Give him credit. #Rams’ Jared Verse did a lap and said hello to his not-so-adoring #Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/8LaPT2o14K — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

On Sunday, Verse walked up to the Eagles' side of the field yet again. However, things went a little differently this time. The Rams' 24-year-old edge rusher dapped it up with Jalen Carter. So, it appears the two have settled their differences moments before kicking off in Week 3.

Jared Verse will hope to continue having success against the Eagles, as he's been brilliant so far this season. Through two games played, he has yet to record a sack, but he has recorded five combined tackles (two solo) and three quarterback hits. Playing out of the outside linebacker position, the Rams have him rushing the passer, while also dropping back in coverage when needed.

If Los Angeles can earn the win on Sunday, the team will advance to 3-0 on the season. The same can be said about Philadelphia. The Week 3 contest will be the Rams' second consecutive game on the road.