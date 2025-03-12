The NFL has announced who gets compensatory picks for 2025, and the Los Angeles Rams were on the list as they'll be receiving one for the third round. The reason for the pick is Raheem Morris leaving to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons after serving as the defensive coordinator for the Rams.

Morris was a part of the Rams when they won the Super Bowl in 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it was time for him to blossom and become a head coach once again.

The Rams currently have seven total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with one first-rounder, two third-rounders, a fourth-rounder, and three sixth-rounders. It'll be interesting to see what the Rams do in the draft and what kind of pieces they are looking to add to the team.

Rams making moves to improve their team

After making it as far as the Divisional Round last year in the postseason, the Rams are looking to bulk up and improve their team. They've already made some moves, bringing back Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback and hoping he can lead the team once again. They got him some help recently, signing Davante Adams to a two-year deal.

Adams still has a lot of game left, and the Rams can put him anywhere on the field, and he'll go to work. For Adams, going to the Rams was an opportunity to compete while also finishing his career where it all started. Adams grew up in Palo Alto, California, and played college football at Fresno State, so it makes sense that he wanted to finish his career in Los Angeles.

The Rams also re-signed Tutu Atwell, someone who made solid contributions throughout the year last season. With those two in the receiver group, that meant Cooper Kupp was still on the outside looking in, and they released him after an underwhelming season. Puka Nacua is now the clear No. 1 receiver for the team, and he's shown over the past two seasons that he has the ability to shoulder the load.

With the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks taking a step back during free agency and losing some of their key pieces, the path looks clear for the Rams to win the division once again.

The offseason is just getting started, and the Rams probably have more moves up their sleeve when it comes to signing free agents, and they still have the draft to look forward to.