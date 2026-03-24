Les Snead and Sean McVay have never been content to sit back while the rest of the league catches up. Following a 2025 campaign that reaffirmed the Los Angeles Rams’ place firmly within the NFL’s championship window, the front office has once again gone all-in during the 2026 NFL free agency period. This isn’t merely about patching holes on the depth chart. It reflects a deliberate shift toward veteran leadership and defensive stability. They have targeted proven winners and versatile playmakers. With that, the Rams are sending a clear message to the NFC. The road to the Super Bowl still runs through SoFi Stadium. They are willing to sacrifice future assets for immediate, high-impact success.

Lessons of the 2025 season

Looking back, the 2025 season was one step shy of football immortality for the Rams. They finished with an impressive 12-5 record, powered by the league’s most explosive offense. Los Angeles surpassed 500 total points. Star QB and league MVP Matthew Stafford looked revitalized. Meanwhile, Puka Nacua cemented himself as a bona fide superstar. They grinded out a thrilling Wild Card win over the Panthers and survived an overtime battle against the Bears in the Divisional Round. Sadly, the Rams fell just short in a heartbreaking 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. While the offense operated at an elite level, the season exposed a critical weakness. They had inconsistent pass defense and a lack of depth in key situations against top-tier opponents.

2026 free agency market

When free agency opened, the Rams moved with the urgency of a team that clearly understood its shortcomings. Their top priority was to fix the pass defense. Rather than cautiously navigating the market, Los Angeles aggressively targeted proven talent. This was particularly from one of the league’s most successful recent dynasties. The headlining move was the blockbuster trade for Trent McDuffie. It was quickly followed by a lucrative contract extension. However, the subsequent signing of Jaylen Watson solidified what can only be described as a full-scale overhaul of the secondary. By bringing in two players familiar with championship expectations, the Rams have effectively imported a winning defensive culture. It looks designed to prevent a repeat of last season’s playoff shortcomings.

Grading the arrival of Jaylen Watson

CB Jaylen Watson

Grade: A-

The Watson signing earns a strong A- grade. This represents a clear statement of intent. Adding a two-time Super Bowl champion with extensive experience in high-pressure situations is exactly what this roster needed. Watson signed a three-year, $51 million deal with $34 million guaranteed. That's a significant investment for a player who entered the league with modest expectations.

However, his performance justifies the price. Through four seasons, Watson has accumulated 178 tackles and 24 passes defended. He has showcased both durability and playmaking ability. At 6-foot-2, he provides the Rams with a physical boundary corner. He can disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage and challenge timing-based offenses. Just as important is his existing chemistry with McDuffie. That would be an intangible advantage that gives the Rams a seamless, “plug-and-play” pairing in the secondary.

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Assessing the trade

CB Trent McDuffie

Grade: A

If Watson is the finishing touch, Trent McDuffie is the foundation. The Rams paid a steep price, sure. They had to surrender a first-round pick along with multiple mid-round selections. Still, for a player of McDuffie’s caliber, that cost is justified. The subsequent four-year, $124 million extension places him among the highest-paid defenders in the league. That reflects his elite value.

McDuffie is the definition of a modern defensive chess piece. He can align in the slot, shadow opposing No. 1 receivers, and contribute in run support with equal effectiveness. In McVay’s system, having a cornerback who can operate without consistent safety help unlocks greater defensive creativity. He should allow for more aggressive blitz packages and coverage disguises. Those elements were noticeably lacking late in the 2025 season.

Final thoughts

Taken as a whole, the Rams’ moves thus far merit an overall A- grade for the 2026 free agency period. Of course, some concerns remain, such as the long-term implications of Davante Adams’ contract and the impact of Rob Havenstein’s retirement. However, the front office made a deliberate choice to address its most glaring weakness.

By adding both Watson and McDuffie, Los Angeles has transformed a vulnerable secondary into a potential “No-Fly Zone.” There is inherent risk in allocating significant resources to the defense while Stafford enters the latter stages of his career. That said, at least the strategy is clear. The Rams are betting that pairing a top-tier defense with an already elite offense is the formula that will finally push them over the edge-and into a Super Bowl celebration in 2026.