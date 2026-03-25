In just six days, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will begin their 2026 Land of Hope and Dreams Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and they are ready.

Springsteen posted a video on Instagram that appeared to be from rehearsals. He is surrounded by E Street Band members like “Little” Steven Van Zandt, Jake Clemons, and Nils Lofgren.

He began by naming all of the cities the 20-date North American tour will visit. Springsteen then delivered the tour's mission statement.

“The E Street Band is coming your way, and we are bringing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, unity over division, and peace over war,” he said, as the whole band emphasized the last word of the message.

Did the video hint at a song being played by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on their 2026 tour?

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Perhaps it's just a coincidence, but it's notable that Springsteen ended his message by saying “war.” He famously covered the Temptations' song “War” in the '80s. A recording of it is featured on Springsteen's Live 1975-85 box set.

Could he be bringing it back for his 2026 tour? Given its political nature, it could make sense. However, he hasn't performed the song since Mar. 26, 2003, according to Setlist.fm. So, if he dusts it off for his premiere show on Mar. 31, it will have been over 23 years since he last performed it.

Either way, fans should be excited about the tour's start. The Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour is Springsteen's first shows in the United States since 2024.

He rebranded his 2025 European leg as the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. However, he will now bring that show to the United States alongside Tom Morello.

The tour's itinerary consists of just 20 shows from Mar. 31 to May 27. It will fittingly conclude with a show at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.