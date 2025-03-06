With the Los Angeles Rams bringing back Matthew Stafford, it only made sense to bring back the receivers that he was throwing to, and that's what they did Tutu Atwell, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Rams and wide receiver Tutu Atwell reached agreement on a one-year, $10 million fully-guaranteed contract. The was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” Atwell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Last season, Atwell had 43 receptions for 562 yards, which were both career highs for him. There was uncertainty before the start of last season if Atwell would still be with the team, but with injuries earlier in the year he was utilized more.

Atwell was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2021, and after a slow rookie season, he ended up getting more playing time. There's a good chance his playing time will increase even more in the future, as the Rams have made it known that they're trying to trade Cooper Kupp.

Kupp had a down year last season and truly hasn't been the dominant receiver he once was because of injuries. He still has enough left in the tank to contribute, and teams will definitely be looking to use his services if the price is right.

Demarcus Robinson had a solid year as well, and the Rams should be in good hands moving forward. After starting off last season slow, they were able to make a run and get into the playoffs, while also taking down the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

If they can build on that success and carry it into next season, they should be another team that will be in playoff contention once again. Having Stafford back is big, and it's obvious that he sees something special with this team that made him not want to sign anywhere else.

Getting some of their key pieces signed long-term should be a goal for the offseason, ad they'll be ready to roll when the season starts.