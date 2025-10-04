After Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams are still feeling the hurt after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 26-23 in overtime. In OT, the Rams still had a chance, but Kyren Williams fumbled on fourth down and one.

On Saturday, QB Matthew Stafford spoke out about the play that lost them the game, admitting that he thought it was the right call, per Matt Peralta of Rams News Wire.

“That’s a bread-and-butter short-yardage rush for us so I didn’t have any problem with it,” Stafford said. “That’s trusting our guys to go out there and make a play. They did a nice job of stopping it. Frustrating that we didn’t get it. Wish I would’ve done more and found a way to help us win.”

The Rams could have sent the field goal unit out to tie the game at 26. However, Stafford was pleased that they went out to try to win.

“I love that we went for it. We’re not playing for a tie. Let’s go. Just wish we kept the drive alive and found a way to score.”

Later on, Rams coach Sean McVay admitted it was the wrong call.

As of now, the Rams have a record of 3-2. They are off this weekend, but will return to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Oct. 12.

A big factor that led to the Rams losing

It is easy to blame one play and say that is the reason why the Rams lost a game that was theirs. But as always, there were other factors preceding that.

Essentially, the biggest factor was the play of the special teams. Rams kicker Joshua Karty missed a 53 yard field goal and 49ers DT Jordan Elliott blocked an extra point attempt to keep the game tied at 20 with 10:39 left in the 4th quarter.

In Overtime, Karty's kickoff fell short and enabled the 49ers to have possession at the 40 yard line.