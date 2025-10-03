The Los Angeles Rams let a winnable game slip through their fingers in overtime, falling 26-23 to the San Francisco 49ers. Matthew Stafford threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns, but all those mistakes at the worst moments were enough to turn potential points into turnovers.

Sean McVay's very bad decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the 49ers' 11-yard line ended the Rams' night. Instead of kicking a 29-yard field goal to tie the game, McVay kept his offense on the field. He had different plans; he was looking to grab the game and take the win home. But Kyren Williams got stuffed at the line, and it was game over for team.

After the loss, McVay called it “a bad call by me” and admitted feeling “pretty sick” about putting his players in that spot. The analytics actually supported going for it, with a win probability of 49.1% versus 38.6% for kicking. But numbers really tend not to account for execution.

The play call itself was the real problem. After both teams took a timeout, the Rams lined up in a heavy set. Everyone in the stadium knew they were running it. San Francisco sealed off the running lanes and engulfed Williams before he even moved.

This was predictable and poorly designed. Stafford was dealing all night long. Why not give him the ball with play-action or a rollout? The Rams could have been more creative to create matchups rather than run into a loaded box.

Even kicking the field goal made sense. Trust your defense one more time and keep the game alive. The problem was that McVay was too aggressive without the right play design.

Although McVay took full responsibility for his error, the result will not change. The game ended at that point; had they called another play, it could have been different.

Kyren Williams fumbled at the worst time

Williams' fumble in the final minute was yet another reason this game went to overtime when the Rams should have won in regulation. With just over a minute left and Los Angeles down 23-20, Williams burst to the 1-yard line with a clear path to the end zone.

Then Alfred Collins punched the ball out. The 49ers recovered, and the game-winning touchdown vanished instantly.

He took full responsibility afterward, saying, “But I feel like mine was the one that let the team down.” This was his seventh lost fumble since 2023. That's definitely a troubling pattern for someone handling this many crucial touches.

The film shows Collins delivering a perfect punch-out as Williams hit traffic at the goal line.

This single play completely changed everything. Instead of taking a 27-23 lead with under a minute left, the Rams had to scramble for a field goal just to force overtime. The emotional swing was massive.

Ball security fundamentals need work, especially near the goal line, where defenders hunt for punch-outs. Williams needs two hands on the ball through contact. He needs to protect the outside arm and reduce exposure when crossing the goal line.

Joshua Karty's kicking problems cost points

Joshua Karty's rough night changed the entire game's math. In the third quarter, he missed a 53-yard field goal. While that distance is slightly on the difficult end, it still left points on the board in a game decided by three points.

Later, Karty had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter. This kept the score tied 20-20 instead of giving Los Angeles a 21-20 lead. According to reports, this was Karty's third blocked kick since Week 3.

That's not bad luck. But if we look closely, we can find a pattern that suggests protection issues and possibly a low kick trajectory.

The blocked PAT hurt even more in context. With 10:39 remaining, a one-point lead would have completely changed San Francisco's strategy.

Then came overtime. Karty's kickoff failed to reach the landing zone, drawing a penalty that spotted the 49ers at their own 40-yard line. That short field made life easy for San Francisco. They only needed a modest drive before Eddy Piñeiro got the 41-yard field goal.

The kickoff error is can be seen as a game. Situational awareness in overtime demands a safe, deep kick. Karty either misjudged the distance or executed poorly under pressure.

The blocked PAT reflects deeper problems with protection schemes and kick trajectory. Three blocked kicks in high-leverage situations scream systemic failure. The Rams need to fix their interior line protection immediately. This isn't random, it's a fixable issue that cost them points in a critical game.

Blake Corum's second-quarter fumble killed a scoring drive

Blake Corum's second-quarter fumble might seem minor compared to late-game chaos, but it cost some points. Stafford pitched the ball to Corum at San Francisco's 24-yard line. The ball went off his hands, and the 49ers recovered.

However, this was not a violent hit or a questionable call if we look into what happened. Corum dropped a simple toss without any contact error that was stage enough to kill a promising drive before the Rams could even attempt a field goal.

Context matters here. The Rams were already chasing the game against an efficient 49ers offense. Even three points would have provided stability. Instead, possession flipped, and Los Angeles fell further behind.

After this fumble and a later drop, Corum essentially disappeared from the game plan. The coaching staff clearly lost confidence in his ability to secure the ball. This limited their offensive flexibility when they needed options.

The fix was pretty simple: fundamental ball security. One can keep eyes on the ball throughout the entire catch, secure it with two hands before making any move, and protect the football as the pursuit closes.

For a young back still earning trust, these basics can't slip in scoring range. Play-calling deserves scrutiny, too. Lower-risk plays like inside zone reduce exchange risk in scoring range during tight games. If you're pitching it wide to a young back, the emphasis must be security over explosive potential.

The Rams didn't lose because they were overmatched. Their mistakes at key times ultimately decided their fate. All errors were correctable through better calls, better fundamentals, and better awareness. That's what makes this loss so frustrating for their fans.