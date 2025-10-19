On Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Rams took the field at Wembley Stadium in London for a matchup against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Heading into this game, many expected a high-intensity matchup between two of the better teams in the NFL so far this year, with both squads entering the game at 4-2.

However, what fans in London were treated to instead was an absolute blowout, with the Rams demolishing the Jaguars by a score of. It was an especially impressive day for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

While Stafford didn't necessarily have eye-popping yardage stats, completing 21 of his 33 passes for 182 yards, he did throw for five touchdowns, and made some overseas NFL history in the process, as no quarterback has thrown for that many touchdowns in an international game before.

Stafford also tied his career high with the five touchdown passes, which were his most as a member of the Rams, per Stu Jackson of the Rams on X, formerly Twitter.

It was also a strong day for Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, who slid into the number one receiver role in place of the injured Puka Nacua and hauled in three touchdown receptions of his own on the day.

Overall, it was an incredibly strong day for the Rams, moving to 5-2 in the process and continuing to establish themselves as a legitimate force in the NFC. Heading into this year, many expected the Rams to occupy the same position they've been in for the last few seasons, good enough to make the playoffs but not necessarily a legitimate Super Bowl threat. However, Sunday's win over a seemingly decent Jaguars team should put the world on notice moving forward.

In any case, the Rams will now have a bye week before they next take the field on November 2 at home against the New Orleans Saints.