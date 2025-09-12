The Los Angeles Rams will be facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, and there may be some players on offense who won't suit up. There were a few injuries that were suffered in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, and it's looking like they still need time to recover, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic.

“Rams OG Steve Avila and TE Colby Parkinson will be doubtful for Sunday against the Titans. OG Kevin Dotson will be good to go,” Atkins wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Avila is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Texans. He was able to return to the game, but it looks like it's still bothering him. If Avila doesn't play, Beaux Limmer will most likely step in at left guard. He played well in Week 1, as he earned the best run-block win rate of any guard in Week 1, according to PFF.

As for Parkinson, he hurt his shoulder in the same game, and it looks more likely that he will be out in Week 1.

Dotson left Week 1 with an ankle injury, but he will be ready to go. This is big for Matthew Stafford, as he'll have one of his key linemen in the lineup, as they did a good job of protecting.

The Rams had to get a gritty win against the Texans in Week 1, but they were able to make enough plays on both sides of the ball to get the job done. They'll be going up against a young Titans team this week, and they'll be looking to improve their record to 2-0.

The hope is that Avila and Parkinson can return to the field sooner rather than later, as they will be key parts of the Rams' offense this season as they try to win the division for the second straight season.