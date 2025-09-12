Week 2 of the NFL season brings an intriguing clash of styles and storylines as the Los Angeles Rams head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans. Both teams are coming off very different Week 1 experiences. The contrast could not be starker. The Rams gutted out a hard-fought win against the Texans, while the Titans sputtered offensively against Denver. The stage is set for Matthew Stafford’s experience and poise to go head-to-head with Cam Ward’s potential and promise. This could be one of the most compelling early matchups of the season.

Previewing Rams vs. Titans

The Rams and Titans play on Sunday, Sept. 14, at Nissan Stadium in a battle that could define early momentum for both teams. It’s a test of old versus new in Nashville, with Stafford and his 60,054 career passing yards going against Ward. The latter managed just 112 through his first NFL start. On paper, that experience gap looms large. The Rams leaned on their defense and situational execution in Week 1. They rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the Texans 14-9. Their efficiency in the red zone led to two touchdowns in three trips. That was the difference, while Houston failed to convert on its lone opportunity inside the 20.

Tennessee, meanwhile, will be searching for answers after a 20-12 loss to the Broncos. The Titans defense held its own. They limited Denver to just 317 total yards, but the offense was another story. With only 133 yards of production, Tennessee failed to generate rhythm. They fell apart in the second half after briefly holding a 12-10 lead. For the Titans to turn things around, Ward will need more help from his supporting cast and a stronger pocket presence. Against a Rams defensive front eager to exploit his inexperience, that will be easier said than done.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Rams and the Titans in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

Ward falls short of 200 air yards and takes three-plus sacks

Ward’s debut was a rough initiation into NFL life. Completing just 12 of 28 passes for 112 yards with no scores, he struggled to find consistency. He was also sacked six times. Many of those were the product of holding the ball too long against disguised pressures. Even when opportunities presented themselves, Ward’s timing and accuracy were just off enough to prevent big gains.

Against the Rams, the outlook doesn’t get any easier. Los Angeles boasts one of the league’s most disruptive front sevens led by Tyler Davis, Jaylen McCollough, and Byron Young. They have collectively been a nightmare for interior offensive lines. Expect defensive coordinator Chris Shula to dial up a mix of pressures that force Ward into hurried decisions. The bold prediction here is that Ward once again finishes under 200 passing yards and takes at least three sacks.

Nacua tallies 100-plus receiving yards

One of the brightest spots of the Rams’ Week 1 win was the performance of Puka Nacua. The wideout picked up right where he left off in 2024. He caught 10 of 11 targets for 130 yards despite briefly leaving the game after a forehead laceration. His chemistry with Stafford is undeniable. With defenses now forced to account for Davante Adams lining up opposite him, Nacua is set to thrive against single coverage.

Tennessee’s secondary will have its hands full trying to contain both Rams stars. With Stafford showing he’s healthy and capable of spreading the field, Nacua should once again command double-digit targets. We should see another dominant performance from Nacua, who should cross the 100-yard mark for the second straight game. That would solidify his standing as one of the league’s most productive receivers.

Stafford goes for 250-plus yards and two touchdowns

Stafford didn’t show any rust in Week 1 despite missing the preseason with a back issue. His 21-for-29, 245-yard outing against Houston was vintage Stafford. He was accurate, composed, and turnover-free. Yes, the Texans’ defense limited explosive plays. That said, Stafford methodically worked the ball to his playmakers, finishing with a passer rating over 100.

Facing the Titans, Stafford should have opportunities to stretch the field. With Adams and Nacua both drawing coverage attention, tight ends and secondary receivers could also chip in. We have Stafford not only eclipsing 250 yards but also tossing at least two touchdowns.

Rams go 2-0

The Rams’ defense will once again set the tone. That would create havoc for Ward and hold Tennessee’s offense in check. On the other side, Stafford won’t need to light up the scoreboard. Still, his steady hand and the playmaking ability of Nacua and Adams will be more than enough. The Titans’ offense, still searching for an identity, is unlikely to keep pace. That's particularly true if they fall behind early.

Not only will the Rams move to 2-0, but they will do so in convincing fashion. With Stafford orchestrating a clean offensive performance and the defense feasting on a struggling opponent, Los Angeles could push into blowout territory. A 40-point outing isn’t off the table if they seize momentum early and never look back. For Tennessee, it may be another week of growing pains before better days arrive.

Final thoughts

The Rams enter Week 2 in a position of strength. They are armed with an elite quarterback, a reliable receiving duo, and a defense that thrives in chaos. The Titans, meanwhile, are still searching for their offensive footing. They must find answers quickly to avoid falling into an early-season hole. If Los Angeles executes its game plan, the outcome should be decisive. For Stafford and company, this isn’t just another September matchup. It's an opportunity to send a message that the Rams are ready to contend in 2025.