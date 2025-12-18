Puka Nacua has been one of the better receivers in the NFL this season, and it has led to the Los Angeles Rams being among the top of the NFC. As much as he's done on the field, there have been some things that he did off the field that many have questioned. One of those things was going on a live stream and doing a dance that is seen as antisemitic.

Days later, and Nacua has issued an apology regarding the dance.

“When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” Nacua wrote. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.

“1 deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of

another group of people.”

Nacua also said that he would be addressing the situation more after their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It has been quite an interesting week for Nacua, as the dance wasn't the only thing he did on stream that surprised many people. When talking about injuries on the stream, Nacua shared his thoughts on concussions, an injury that has been common in football forever.

“I also believe that concussions are all in your head,” Nacua said.

It's not quite certain what he meant by that, but he also said that he thinks ACL injuries are legit. During the stream, he also talked about the referees, and it's surprising that a fine hasn't come to his doorstep yet.

“The refs are the worst. These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn’t PI but I called it,'” Nacua said.