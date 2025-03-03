The Los Angeles Rams were at a crossroads this offseason. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had been talking to other teams about a possible trade and a contract extension after a long dispute with Los Angeles that lasted all the way through the 2024 season, and it appeared that the Rams would be looking for a new starter.

Since then, everyone's tone has changed. Stafford is now poised to stay with the Rams as the two sides work on a new deal that will work or both sides, and a long talk with Sean McVay is part of the reason that Stafford agreed to stay.

While the deal isn't done yet, it seems as through Stafford is going to take less money to stay with the Rams than he would have gotten if he went somewhere else, such as the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants. On Monday, McVay praised Stafford for his decision to stay put on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I think we always felt like that was the end goal,” McVay said. “It was about communication. Let's be clear, open and honest, let's have the dialogue. Let's understand that the end goal in mind is always to get you back here. … I think it's gonna be even better moving forward. This is a selfless decision on his part and this is really good for the Rams for how we move forward and keep building around him.”

Stafford can still be one of the best quarterbacks in the league on any day, even if his production took a bit of a hit across the full season last year. However, he is still ultra-talented and is capable of making a deep run in the playoffs.

Things will get a little tougher for the Rams on offense if Cooper Kupp is gone, with is looks like he will be. However, Kupp also declined last season and Puka Nacua established himself as the alpha in the passing game, so Stafford will still have a No. 1 wideout to throw to.

With the way that Stafford and McVay have worked together in recent years, it will be fun to see them go at it together for at least one more season.