Any player who can retire with a championship on their resume played a career worth commemorating. With five seasons under his belt as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, center Brian Allen officially retired from the NFL on Wednesday, per his agency, AMDG Sports. Allen is 29 years old.

“One h*ll of a ride for Brian Allen. May the next chapter be the BEST chapter,” said AMDG Sports in a statement.

Allen was the starting center for the Rams' Super Bowl 56 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams drafted Allen out of Michigan State with their fourth-round draft pick in 2018. He was the 111th overall selection in the draft.

The former Michigan State Spartan appeared in 50 games in his NFL career – 32 as a starter. Allen played with the Rams from 2018 to 2023, inheriting a starting job at center after the team moved on from John Sullivan. Allen played through a torn UCL during the 2021 season, and this proved to linger through the remainder of his career.

The Rams eventually released Allen in February of 2024. The Cleveland Browns signed Allen in May of that year, but the Browns went on to release him before the 2024 season began due to his injury.

In some non-football, football news, Allen became the first NFL player to be publicly diagnosed with COVID-19. This doesn't necessarily rank with his Super Bowl ring, but Allen's name will forever be linked with perhaps the gloomiest period of our lifetimes.

With a 10-7 record, the Rams were the NFC West champions in 2024. Los Angeles ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional game.