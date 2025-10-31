The New Orleans Saints are running out of answers and time. At 1-7, their season has unraveled faster than anyone expected. Week 9, though, brings no relief. They travel to SoFi Stadium to face the rested, rejuvenated Los Angeles Rams. It’s a matchup that pits a team searching for its identity against one that already knows exactly who it is. The Saints’ offense will need to find rhythm and resilience quickly if they hope to avoid another blowout defeat. That will be tough under new starter Tyler Shough.

Surging Rams

The Rams (5-2), coming off their bye week, are poised to extend their strong start. With Puka Nacua returning, their offense regains its most dynamic weapon. Matthew Stafford has led an attack that ranks among the NFL’s best in total yardage and scoring efficiency. Meanwhile, their defense has been equally dominant. Los Angeles has looked every bit the contender. Now, they’ll aim to make a statement against a struggling New Orleans squad. For the Saints, this is a gut check on pride, leadership, and whether they can still compete against elite competition.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Rams and the Saints in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.

Puka Nacua dominates

After missing time, Puka Nacua returns, and he’s not coming back quietly. Nacua will explode for 150-plus receiving yards and two touchdowns. He will single-handedly dismantle the Saints’ secondary. Nacua remains among the league’s elite in receptions and yards per game. That's a testament to his chemistry with Stafford and his ability to win at every level of the field.

The Saints’ defense also ranks near the bottom of the league against the pass. Their lack of consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks has exposed the back end. Expect Stafford to pepper Nacua with targets early and often. This will be the game where Nacua reminds the league why he’s one of the NFL’s premier young stars.

Tyler Shough will get benched at halftime

Tyler Shough’s first start won’t last beyond halftime. The Saints’ quarterback carousel will continue this week.. Unfortunately for Shough, this is a nightmare matchup for a player still learning the ropes. The Rams have had two weeks to prepare their pressure packages. They will make life miserable for Shough.

The result? Multiple sacks, hurried throws, and turnovers that will bury the Saints early. Shough’s inexperience under duress has been apparent. With the Saints’ offensive line struggling to hold protection, his mistakes will multiply. Shough will throw two interceptions and complete under 50 percent of his passes before being benched at halftime. The Saints’ coaching staff will turn to Taysom Hill to finish out what could quickly become another lopsided game.

Article Continues Below

The Rams defense will score a touchdown

The Rams’ defense is opportunistic. This unit has built a reputation for game-changing plays, and Week 9 will be no exception. Los Angeles’ defense will find the end zone, whether through a pick-six or a strip-sack returned for a touchdown. The Saints have turned the ball over at an alarming rate this season. Their offensive line has given up pressure at one of the league’s highest rates. Against a defense this aggressive, that combination is a recipe for disaster.

Expect the Rams to dictate the game’s tempo early. They will force Shough and his eventual replacement into long-yardage situations. With the Rams’ secondary capitalizing on errant throws, a defensive touchdown feels less like a bold prediction and more like an inevitability.

The Rams in a blowout victory

Sometimes, mismatches are too glaring to ignore. This is one of them. The Rams will score over 35 points in a one-sided win that showcases their dominance in every phase of the game. Stafford will orchestrate the offense with surgical precision, and Nacua will put up video game numbers.. Meanwhile, Kyren Williams and the Rams’ running game will keep the Saints’ defense off balance.

By the second half, expect Los Angeles to shift into cruise control. For the Saints, it will be another sobering reminder of how far they’ve fallen from playoff contention. The Rams will notch a 38-13 statement win.

Final thoughts

Week 9 offers a snapshot of two franchises on diverging paths. The Rams look rejuvenated, healthy, and ready to reassert themselves as an NFC powerhouse. The Saints, meanwhile, are teetering on the edge of collapse. This game won’t just be decided by talent. It will be decided by momentum, confidence, and execution.