On Tuesday, February 17, Robert Woods officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Though he was initially drafted in the second round out of USC by the Buffalo Bills, Woods' legacy was really cemented back in Los Angeles, where he became a Super Bowl Champion playing a few miles down the 110 at SoFi Stadium.

Taking to social media to talk about his former Rams teammate's decision to hang up his cleats on his own terms, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp tipped his cap to Woods for a career well spent, both on the field and in the locker room.

“Incredible career. Worth its weight in just sheer productivity, but holds its greatest value in the people that have benefited from being your teammate and learning the game from you,” Kupp wrote. “Played the game the right way, whatever that means, but it means something to me because I just tried to do exactly what you do. Always will appreciate you, Bobby Trees!”

Over his five-season career in Los Angeles, Woods was a major force for both Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, amassing 4,626 yards and 23 touchdowns over 68 games with 67 starts. Though Woods didn't ultimately play for the Rams when they won the big one in 2021, as he tore his ACL during the regular season, he was still able to find success after his tenure in LA, playing three more seasons split between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans.

Now set to retire as a member of the Rams on a one-day contract, it's safe to say fans will have a few more fond memories of “Bobby Trees,” even if Kupp probably won't be present at the retirement ceremony.