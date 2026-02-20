The Los Angeles Rams lost offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Once again, they have to replace their offensive coordinator after an incredible season. As Matthew Stafford enters the last years of his career, LA has promoted from within. Sean McVay and the Rams have named Nate Scheelhaase the offensive coordinator after he interviewed for head coaching jobs.

Sources: the Los Angeles Rams are promoting pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, and making QB coach Dave Ragone the co-offensive coordinator/QB coach. Scheelhaase interviewed for five head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle. But now, the NFL’s… pic.twitter.com/HUBvupLIFT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2026

Scheelhaase was working under LaFleur as a part of the incredible Rams offense this season. That landed him five head coaching interviews, including a long run as a candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers. There are plenty of McVay proteges in the league as head coaches and offensive coordinators in other spots. Scheelhaase has added his name to that list this offseason.

At the NFL Honors, Stafford announced he would come back for another season with the Rams after winning MVP. With continuity on the sidelines as well, Los Angeles should be back in the Super Bowl conversation in 2026. And if they have a great season again, Scheelhaase will be the hottest head coaching candidate out there.

The Rams have two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft after a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That sets them up to improve on both sides of the ball before their rival Seattle Seahawks even pick a player. Everyone should be committed to running it back in Los Angeles, pushing for one more title with Stafford under center.