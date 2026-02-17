After 12 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran receiver Robert Woods is hanging up his cleats. The 33-year-old announced his decision to retire as a member of the Rams, where he spent the majority of his career.

Woods signed a one-day contract with the Rams on Tuesday to make it official. His five-year run in Los Angeles was the longest with a single team of his career.

We've signed @robertwoods to a one-day contract to retire as a Ram. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Jm8jtxexKS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 17, 2026

Although Woods was never a Pro Bowler, he was part of one of the greatest three-man receiver trios in Rams history, along with Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks. Woods was part of Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI-winning season in 2021.

As a Gardena, California, native, the Rams were also Woods' hometown team. He signed with Los Angeles four years after graduating from USC, where he was a three-time All-Pac 12 receiver.

Woods was last a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who released him days before Week 1 of the 2025 season. He last saw the field with the Houston Texans in 2024, during which he recorded 20 catches and 203 receiving yards.

Robert Woods pens heartfelt retirement message to Rams

In traditional fashion, Woods capped his retirement with a heartfelt farewell message to the sport and his teammates along the way.

“After 27 unforgettable years of pouring my heart into this game, and 13 incredible years in the NFL — it's time for me to step away from playing the sport that has given me everything,” Woods wrote on Instagram. “Football has never been just a game to me — it has been my passion, my purpose, and my lifelong dream. I cherished every moment my cleats touched the grass.

“Every time I stepped onto the field, I was determined to leave a piece of myself in every snap… This game gave me memories, brotherhood, and a legacy I am forever proud of. I walk away deeply grateful and fulfilled.”

Despite not playing for the Rams since 2021, Woods has maintained ownership of his Los Angeles property, where he will likely reside in retirement.