The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 NFL Draft locked in on one goal: landing Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Considered by many in the league as a rare offensive talent, Bowers was a top target for head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead. They didn't just admire him from afar; they made serious moves to try to get him.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Rams were actively working the phones in an attempt to move up from their 19th overall pick. The team had already zeroed in on Bowers well before draft night.

“The Rams spoke to the Falcons today to try to trade in for what many believe was for Brock Bowers,” Russini posted on social media.

Los Angeles initially reached out to the Atlanta Falcons, aiming to acquire the No. 8 pick, but Atlanta stayed put and selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Rams weren't ready to quit.

Their next move came quickly — contacting the New York Jets about the 10 spot. Per Russini's league sources, the Rams offered a package featuring the 19th overall selection, a second-round pick (No. 52), and a third-rounder (No. 99). The Jets declined and dealt the pick to Minnesota, who took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Still undeterred, the Rams tried again. This time, they approached the Las Vegas Raiders about pick No. 13, with a similar offer in hand. But once again, the answer was no. The Raiders made the pick and took Bowers themselves — a frustrating twist for Los Angeles, especially considering tight end wasn't viewed as a top need in Las Vegas.

Inside the Rams' draft room, emotions ran high. In footage from NFL Network's The Pick Is In, Sean McVay's frustration was clear.

“I would try to get this guy,” McVay said on camera. “He makes a huge difference to me.”

With their top offensive target off the board, the Rams pivoted to defense, selecting Florida State pass rusher Jared Verse at No. 19. While Verse fills a need, the failed pursuit of Bowers offered a glimpse into the Rams' deeper offensive intentions — specifically, their determination to reshape the tight end position.

All eyes on 2025 draft as Rams continue tight end search

Los Angeles hasn't had a true difference-maker at tight end since the early seasons of Tyler Higbee. Internally, the belief is that adding an elite pass-catching tight end could take McVay's offense to the next level.

“We felt he was the best offensive weapon in the class, regardless of position,” one Rams scout told The Athletic.

The effort to trade up for Bowers wasn't a one-off. Russini's sources close to the team say the front office is expected to be just as aggressive in 2025. If there's a top-tier tight end prospect available next year, don't be surprised if the Rams once again try to move up the board to get him.

They missed on Bowers this time, but the message is loud and clear — Los Angeles is committed to finding their next star tight end, and they're willing to pay the price to make it happen.