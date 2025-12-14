The Los Angeles Rams have been insanely great at finding gems in the second and third days of the NFL Draft. There's no better example of their scouting acumen than star wide receiver Puka Nacua. A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua went from a little-known wide receiver to arguably the best player at his position.

With Nacua's play, a massive contract extension is inevitable for Nacua. Thankfully for the Rams' fanbase, it seems like they're making Nacua's new contract a priority this offseason. Ian Rapoport says that there's a big-time priority to make Nacua the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, higher than the current top earner Ja'Marr Chase.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Rams WR Puka Nacua is eligible for an extension after the season, the next big WR to get paid; Plus, inside how Philip Rivers' return affects his hometown of Fairhope, Ala. pic.twitter.com/WLSkR46Qnw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Nacua is currently second in the league in receiving yards, just behind Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Rams wide receiver is already up to 1,186 yards this season and six touchdowns. Nacua, the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been excellent for Los Angeles this season. If not for Davante Adams' mastery of the endzone, Nacua would probably have more touchdowns on the year.

The Rams have arguably been the best team this season. With Matthew Stafford experiencing yet another career renaissance, Sean McVay's masterful offensive playcalling, and a defense that's been one of the best units in football, the Rams are on top of the NFC with a 10-3 record. While their lead over the conference is not safe (the Seahawks have the same record, and the Bears and Packers have nine wins apiece), they've clearly shown that they have what it takes to maintain that lead.