The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine already concluded. It has brought clarity to draft boards across the league. For the Los Angeles Rams, who finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record before falling in the Divisional Round, the focus now shifts to the upcoming NFL Draft. They have an opportunity to strengthen their roster for another postseason push. To do that, the Rams must make strategic selections. Utilizing Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) mock draft simulator, we projected the Rams’ first five rounds post-combine. We have emphasized key defensive upgrades and offensive reinforcements. By targeting high-upside prospects who fit their system, this mock draft provides a potential blueprint for the Rams to remain competitive in a stacked NFC.

2024 Season Recap: A Foundation for Growth

The Rams have had an active offseason. They have made key roster moves that will shape their 2025 campaign. They secured new contracts for quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson. The Rams also executed a notable trade, sending veteran guard Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears. In return, Los Angeles acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft. That adds valuable draft capital to their arsenal.

The Bears reportedly sent the Rams the pick they received in last offseason’s trade of Justin Fields to Pittsburgh. As a result, Los Angeles enters the 2025 NFL Draft with eight total selections. Four of those fall within the first five rounds. With these picks, the Rams have a prime opportunity to address key areas of need and build upon the progress made during their 2024 playoff run.

Here we'll try to look at the Los Angeles Rams' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 26: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Rams wasted no time addressing a key defensive need by selecting Malaki Starks. He is a dynamic safety out of Georgia. A true playmaker, Starks boasts elite range, instinctive ball skills, and the physicality to thrive near the line of scrimmage. His versatility allows him to patrol deep coverage. Starks can match up against tight ends, or attack off the edge as a blitzer. This makes him a seamless fit for the Rams' evolving defensive scheme.

Starks was a consistent standout in the SEC. He demonstrated strong football IQ, reliable tackling, and smooth movement skills to line up at free safety, strong safety, or slot defender. Sure, he may not be the most explosive athlete in the draft. However, his instincts and technical refinement make him a high-level defensive asset. His rapid development from raw athlete to defensive leader culminated in a Jim Thorpe Award finalist season. That showcases his ability to impact multiple facets of the game.

Round 3, Pick 90: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

After years of cycling through a committee backfield, the Rams should secure a true three-down workhorse in DJ Giddens from Kansas State. The powerful runner turned some heads at the combine with an impressive combination of speed, vision, and strength. That solidified his status as one of the top running backs in this draft class. Giddens adds a physical edge to the Rams' rushing attack while also displaying soft hands as a receiving threat.

With sharp vision, patience, and anticipation, Giddens consistently finds running lanes between the tackles. He utilizes his one-cut ability and long stride to break away for big gains. Yes, he will need to run with more aggression to maximize yards after contact. That said, his well-rounded skill set makes him a valuable addition to the Rams' offensive backfield.

Round 3, Pick 100: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

The Rams should bolster their defense in Round 3. They should select Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish. He is a long, athletic cover man with fluid movement and sharp instincts. Parrish excels in both man and zone coverage. His quick feet allow him to mirror receivers on the perimeter. Meanwhile, his physicality helps him contest catches at the point of attack.

With the agility, recovery speed, and fluid transitions required of an NFL nickel defender, Parrish has the potential to develop into a reliable starting slot corner. His ability to play sticky man coverage and provide consistent tackling makes him a strong candidate for a key role in the Rams' secondary.

Round 4, Pick 127: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida

Los Angeles should now turn its attention to the offensive line in Round 4. They should select Florida’s Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson. He is an athletic and experienced offensive tackle. Remember that longtime anchor Andrew Whitworth has long retired and Joe Noteboom has struggled with injuries. As such, reinforcing the trenches remains a priority for the Rams.

Crenshaw-Dickson brings length, patience, and versatility. He played both right and left tackle at the collegiate level. Sure, he may struggle against elite speed rushers or power defenders. However, his balance, discipline, and steady approach give him a solid foundation to develop as an NFL tackle. Initially projected as a swing tackle, he has the upside to compete for a starting role early in his career.

Final Thoughts

With this five-round mock draft, the Rams address several key areas of need while adding high-upside talent that aligns with their scheme. Malaki Starks provides a dynamic presence in the secondary, DJ Giddens gives the offense a potential every-down back, Jacob Parrish strengthens the cornerback depth, and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson adds much-needed competition to the offensive line. While the Rams will still need to address other roster holes later in the draft and through free agency, this haul positions them well for another playoff push in 2025. If these selections pan out as expected, Los Angeles could find itself back in the thick of the NFC playoff race with a young core ready to compete for years to come.