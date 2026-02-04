The Miami Dolphins gave it everything they had during the 2025 season. Yet they find themselves in rebuilding mode yet again. The Dolphins played well during some dire circumstances in 2025, finishing the regular season 7-10 after a rocky start. But it was not enough to save Mike McDaniel from being fired and replaced by former Packers DC Jeff Hafley.

Now the Dolphins look poised to tear the roster down to the studs before rebuilding under Hafley's leadership. But it will be no easy task.

Miami will enter the offseason roughly $16.22 million over the salary cap per Over the Cap. That puts the Dolphins as one of the worst salary cap situations in the league. Not exactly where you want to start a rebuild.

That means Miami needs to make some tough roster decisions just to become compliant with the salary cap. They will need to go even further to clear enough space to add new players this offseason.

The elephant in the room is Tua Tagovailoa's massive contract, which carries a $56.27 million cap hit in 2026. Tua certainly does not seem like the future of the franchise. However, the Dolphins signed Tua to a four-year extension worth $212 million back in 2024. That should keep him tied to the organization for a little while longer.

If Tua and the Dolphins cannot agree on a renegotiated contract, then Miami may be forced to cut other plays just to be able to function this offseason.

But which players could the Dolphins part ways with this offseason? And will they have enough cash to be active during free agency?

Below we will explore three Dolphins players who could be cut candidates to start the 2026 offseason.

There's no way the Dolphins keep Tyreek Hill at this point

It may finally be the end of the road for Tyreek in Miami.

Hill's relationship with the Dolphins has been tumultuous (to put it mildly) over the past few seasons. But now that a new organization is in place, I think it is finally time that Hill gets cut.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler argued back in December that Miami needs to cut Hill to help them potentially move on from QB Tua Tagovailoa.

“As difficult as it is to part with an elite talent such as Hill, it seems necessary considering the team's cap constraints, Hill's recovery from a severe knee injury and his age (turns 32 in March). This allows Miami to continue building the passing game around 27-year-old Jaylen Waddle, whom the Dolphins did not trade at the deadline despite pushes from multiple teams,” Fowler wrote.

The Dolphins could save $22.89 million in cap space by cutting Hill. Unfortunately, they will be forced to eat a $28.25 million dead cap hit in 2026 too.

Miami would also gain roughly $13 million in addition cap space in 2027.

Ideally the Dolphins would be able to at least trade Hill away for some kind of compensation. But in this scenario, I think they should just release him and move on.

Could the Dolphins get rid of fullback Alec Ingold?

Let's talk fullbacks!

It is a fair question whether Hafley will even want to roster a fullback during his tenure in Miami. Only about a dozen NFL teams actually roster fullbacks over the past few seasons, and the Packers are not one of them.

Aside from the schematic challenges of the modern NFL, rostering a fullback means one less roster spot for a different position. Personally, I don't think that's a luxury that a rebuilding team like Miami can afford.

The Dolphins would save $3.06 million in cap space by parting ways with Ingold. That is not a huge amount of savings, but every bit counts as Miami attempts to get their salary cap in order.

Perhaps the Dolphins could simply use a blocking tight end in place of a fullback in 2026.

Either way, cutting Ingold simply makes too much sense to me.

Dolphins need to shed Bradley Chubb's bloated contract

Finally, there's Bradley Chubb.

I was somewhat shocked to learn that the 30-year-old edge rusher holds the third-largest cap hit on the team in 2026.

Yes, Chubb carries a $31.20 million cap hit and is under contract through the 2027 season. That is an awful lot for a veteran edge rusher who last went over 10 sacks back in 2023.

I don't mean to dogpile on Chubb, but his contract is ridiculous. It is one example of how Miami got themselves into such a rough cap situation in the first place.

Regardless, Chubb no longer fits the timeline for Miami as they are now rebuilding. Now is the perfect time to cut him loose.

The Dolphins could save $7.34 million in 2026 by cutting Chubb. But the real savings come in 2027, as the Dolphins could clear all of his $31.54 million off their books.

Miami needs to cut Chubb and not look back.