The Indianapolis Colts have jumped out to an impressive 3-0 start. And new owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon was there to witness it all from the sidelines.

It isn't a new approach from Irsay-Gordon, who has been fully hands on since taking over the Colts organization. However, it continues to show how serious she is about Indianapolis success. Amidst the Colts' Week 3 battle against the Tennessee Titans, the broadcast booth took a moment to acknowledge how Irsay-Gordon was handling her new role as owner, via Front Office Sports.

“Carlie Irsay-Gordon has been on the sidelines the last several years. She's got her earpiece in, she's listening to plays. She's taking notes,” one announcer said.

“This is nothing new” the other added. “You talk to people around the Colts organization, she knows everybody in the organization by name. She's involved in the business meetings, the football meetings. Very well liked. If I owned the team I'd have an earpiece in too.”

New Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon was on the sideline with a headset today, listening to play calls and taking notes. She’s taking a hands-on approach early on in the season, fully involved in team activities. pic.twitter.com/m1TqUsUtXV — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 21, 2025

Following her father Jim Irsay's death, Irsay-Gordon became owner and CEO. While she shares ownership with her two other sisters, the eldest one is considered the team's principal owner. Because of that Irsay-Gordon wants to understand all functions of the franchise. Even down to the play calls, she wants to understand how the Colts operate. That way, she will have a better understanding of how to move the team forward. It may be an unconventional approach, but it's one of an owner clearly trying to lead Indianapolis towards success.

With their 41-20 win over the Tennessee Titans, Irsay-Gordon's tenure has gotten off on the right foot. If it hadn't, she clearly would've seen or heard about it by now. Come the Colts' Week 4 matchup Los Angeles Rams, it seems likely that Irsay-Gordon will be on the sidelines as Indianapolis tries to stay undefeated.