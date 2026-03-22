Miami continued to make adjustments to its roster even as the larger rebuilding efforts dominated the headlines, and one of the quieter moves was the signing of veteran punter and kickoff specialist Bradley Pinion, who arrives after spending four seasons with Atlanta.

Pinion provides the Dolphins with a proven option for special teams while the rest of the roster is being overhauled.

Though this move was minor in scale, it aligned with the overall tone of the offseason, characterized by practical additions, short-term competition, and a clear understanding of the franchise's current situation.

The more significant reality is reflected in the financials, especially after trading Jaylen Waddle to Denver for the No. 30 pick, along with additional Day 2 and Day 3 picks.

Miami is reportedly facing over $165 million in dead money for 2026, with more than half of a $301.2 million salary cap allocated to players no longer on the roster.

Subsequent estimates have pushed this total even higher, exceeding $182 million, highlighting the severity of the organizational reset.

The Dolphins now hold 11 selections, including first-round picks at Nos. 11 and 30, following the Waddle trade, and they are approaching this draft cycle with a new regime led by head coach Jeff Hafley and a fresh offensive strategy centered around Malik Willis.

The draft board could guide them towards replacing lost offensive talent, or it could steer them towards reinforcing a defense that has been significantly weakened by player departures and salary cap issues and recent mock drafts illustrate this divide: some analysts see a pressing need to enhance the receiving corps, while others focus on the deficiencies in the secondary and among edge rushers, arguing that defense should take precedence.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Tim Crean from ClutchPoints projects Mansoor Delane to Miami at No. 11, and his reasoning has only strengthened as the offseason has unfolded.

Crean argues that Hafley’s defensive scheme requires a robust cornerback room to allow the rest of the defense to function effectively, and when the cornerbacks are weak, it diminishes the overall effectiveness of the defense, leading to conservative calls and a lack of aggression from the defensive front.

Delane is appealing not just for his speed but for the discipline, route recognition, and technical reliability evident in his LSU tape, which contribute to a more confident defense.

Crean also highlights Delane’s impressive efficiency when targeted and his clean penalty record, both of which are essential for a Dolphins team that has often relied on raw speed to bolster its secondary. In the current context, with Miami focused on rebuilding the core of its roster rather than pursuing superficial upgrades, Delane feels like a foundational choice.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN takes a more straightforward approach in light of the Waddle trade, projecting Jordyn Tyson to the Dolphins at No. 11.

Kiper notes that the receiver room changed from merely imperfect to alarmingly thin once Waddle left, and he explains the situation clearly: Malik Washington and free-agent addition Jalen Tolbert are leading the depth chart, which is not an ideal position for a team that is asking Malik Willis to perform during a transitional year.

In his opinion, Tyson provides the type of skill set that can stabilize this situation, and he describes him as a receiver who remains available to the ball, excels in contested catches, and would likely be viewed as a top receiver in the class if not for concerns surrounding durability.

This aspect is crucial because it's about determining what type of receiver best fits the reshaped offense.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

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Daniel Jeremiah perceives Miami's first two-round draft picks as an opportunity to address multiple roster needs without feeling pressured.

In his latest mock draft, he has the Dolphins selecting cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 11 and then returning at No. 30 to choose Keldric Faulk, and this strategy suggests that the league sees the Dolphins' roster as needing significant improvement after the first wave of free agency.

Jeremiah explains that while Miami can find value in wide receivers later due to the depth of this class, they cannot afford to overlook the crucial need for an edge defender.

He highlights Faulk's versatility and athleticism as qualities that would suit head coach Hafley's defensive scheme, and importantly, the Dolphins are not just filling gaps but are aiming to construct a front suited for a new system.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Eric Edholm proposes a different offensive strategy, predicting that Makai Lemon will be selected by Miami at No. 11.

His arguments do not center around replacing Jaylen Waddle with a similar player, but instead, he emphasizes the need to provide quarterback Willis with a receiver who can create yards after the catch (YAC) and energize an offense that appeared lacking in reliable playmakers even before the Waddle trade.

Edholm identifies the receiver position as a critical need, which has only increased following Waddle's departure to Denver, and he describes him as a strong option, illustrating why this fit is beneficial.

A rebuilding offense may not always require another serious threat; sometimes, it needs a player who can transform routine completions into bigger gains, particularly when the offensive line and overall unit identity are still developing, and Lemon offers the Dolphins this potential.

In the same mock draft, Edholm later has Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood going to Miami at No. 30, reinforcing the idea that the front office may seek to leave Round 1 with both an offensive and a defensive addition. Even if the specific names change, the rationale remains solid. Miami can justify using its first pick on a receiver and the second on defensive help without any contradiction.

Another important aspect to consider is Miami’s challenging cap situation, which means the draft plays a dual role, which is completely about shaping the identity of the team during a financial reset.

Selecting a receiver at No. 11 would indicate a desire to make the offense functional and engaging, even amidst rebuilding, and choosing a cornerback or edge defender would reflect a prioritization of solidifying the defensive core, with the expectation that depth at receiver can be addressed later.

Due to the Dolphins owning considerable draft capital, including four third-round selections, they are not required to limit their first pick to one position.

What stands out most post-free agency is that Miami no longer appears to be a team simply seeking a quick fix.

Whether that first choice is made with Jordyn Tyson, Mansoor Delane, Keldric Faulk, or Makai Lemon, the underlying message remains consistent: the Dolphins are undertaking a genuine rebuild, and the draft is where the new vision begins to take shape.