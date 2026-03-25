The Miami Dolphins have gone full rebuild mode during the 2026 offseason. Miami fired head coach Mike McDaniel and gutted the roster of most of the team's core players during his tenure. The most high-profile move was cutting Tua Tagovailoa, which came with $99 million in dead money.

Miami is trending in the right direction after NFL free agency. They inked QB Malik Willis to a $67.5 million contract that should give fans some hope for the 2026 season. Miami also traded Jaylen Waddle for multiple draft picks, giving them plenty of ammo to reload the roster with young, cheap talent.

Who might the Dolphins target in the draft at this point in their rebuild? Here is one possibility of how it could go, thanks to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 11: T Spencer Fano, Utah

The Dolphins start the draft by addressing their offensive line. They could not pick a better tackle than Fano.

Fano was a three-year starter at Utah and put up some elite athleticism scores at the NFL Scouting Combine. He projects as an excellent run blocker who also has the shiftiness needed to counter quicker edge rushers.

Miami could play Fano at either tackle spot in theory, as he has experience playing on both sides of the line in college.

The Dolphins currently have Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson as their starting tackles. Fano is a big upgrade over either player, which makes him an excellent pick even if he ends up playing right tackle.

Round 1, Pick 30: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Miami completely gutted their wide receiver room after cutting Tyreek Hill and trading away Jaylen Waddle. They also let Nick Westbrook-Ikhine walk in free agency.

The Dolphins make a big addition at the position by adding Concepcion in the first round.

Concepcion's superpower is his incredible separation and quickness in the early phases of his routes. That pairs nicely with his ability to get open against every type of coverage that cornerbacks can throw his way.

He could be a lethal slot receiver in the NFL, though run-heavy teams may want to coach him up on blocking.

This is an excellent start to Miami's new wide receiver room. But the Dolphins are just getting started…

Round 2, Pick 43: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Miami adds another receiver just 13 picks later with Bernard.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave him a pro comparison to Robert Woods. That comparison does a lot of heavy lifting for explaining Bernard's strengths and weaknesses.

Bernard has nice size at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds. He also boasts excellent versatility with the ability to line up at all three wide receiver positions. But just like Woods, he does not have elite long speed or physicality when competing for jump balls.

If the Dolphins do draft Bernard this high, it is probably because they value his versatility and upside.

Round 3, Pick 75: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Another wide receiver?!

Yes, the Dolphins triple down on receiver in this scenario, adding a fascinating prospect out of Oklahoma.

Burks projects as a slot receiver in the NFL who thrives once the ball gets into his hands. But the problem is that it isn't always easy for Burks to get open.

Scouts caution that Burks struggles to separate deep down the field and struggles with a handful of intermediate routes too.

Perhaps the Dolphins could use Burks in a gadget receiver role. He is a risky pick if NFL teams want him to run a full route tree.

This is Miami's first big miss in this mock draft.

Round 3, Pick 87: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

Miami takes a break from wide receivers to address the defensive line.

Overton is a bit of a tweener at 6-foot-3, 274 pounds. He excels when setting an edge against the run. However, his lack of pursuit speed could be a problem against the league's speedier backs.

Perhaps Overton could be an early-down player for Miami in obvious running situations.

Zierlein suggested in his scouting report that Overton consider becoming a three-technique defensive tackle in the NFL.

Either way, he should find a place in Miami's defense.

Round 3, Pick 90: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

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Yet another wide receiver for the Dolphins.

This is the PFF mock draft simulator we're talking about, and PFF loves wide receivers. But at this point, it is one or even two wide receivers too many.

Fields has the perfect build to play X receiver in the NFL. In that respect, he separates himself from the other receivers in this mock draft. It almost makes this pick look reasonable.

If the Dolphins want to make the most of Fields, they'll need to throw him a lot of jump balls. He would likely become a red zone target for Malik Willis early in his career.

Round 3, Pick 94: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Benny is technically a three-technique, but scouts question whether he'll create much disruption in the NFL. That does not pair well with his size at 6-foot-3, 298 pounds.

The Dolphins do need to add bodies on the defensive line. Benny likely fits in as a rotational player at best, likely on early downs as a nose tackle.

Adding some weight should be a top priority for Benny before his rookie season.

Round 5, Pick 151: T Austin Barber, Florida

Barber played basketball during high school, which equipped him with surprising quickness and body control for an offensive tackle.

The local kid from Jacksonville, Florida has experience playing at both tackle spots just like Fano. That flexibility is nice because it allows Miami to slot him in wherever they need him most.

Ultimately, Barber projects as a backup tackle who could be a swing tackle in certain situations. That doesn't make this a bad pick though, as the Dolphins need to add cheap depth wherever they can.

Round 7, Pick 227: CB Jadon Canady, Oregon

Canady is a scrappy slot cornerback who makes up for his lack of size with his ferocious mentality.

His measurables and college production are not too impressive. But it is difficult to put exact numbers to his tenacity and football instincts, both of which help him a lot in coverage.

Make no mistake, Canady's diminutive size (5-foot-10, 181 pounds) will almost certainly make him a target for opposing offensive coordinators in the NFL. That could be a problem on running plays, but not as much when in coverage.

Canady has the potential to become Miami's starting slot cornerback over the next few years. That alone makes this a great pick in the seventh round.

Round 7, Pick 238: TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana

Nowakowski has several intangible traits that will make NFL coaches fall for him as a prospect.

The former Hoosier does not have ideal size or incredible athleticism, but he has a motor that does not quit. His excellent technique and incredible drive make him more valuable than meets the eye.

Nowakowski may never become a star in the NFL. But he could become a valuable player on a rebuilding team who brings the effort when run blocking.

This is another great value pick at the bottom of the draft.