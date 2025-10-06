The Miami Dolphins blew a chance at a win over the Panthers, and head coach Mike McDaniel said his team deserves to feel terrible. However, Adam Schefter revealed the Dolphins are staying patient with McDaniels’ future.

It seems like McDaniel could be gone tomorrow, but Schefter said that’s not the case, according to the Pat McAfee Show.

“The Dolphins obviously have had a disappointing season so far, everybody knows you have to win to avoid facing some of these questions. But I don’t get the sense that it’s anytime soon. Can that change? Of course, of course, they lost to Carolina yesterday. But the ownership has wanted to be patient with it, that I can tell you.”

Miami fell to 1-4 with the loss. They’ve been competitive in every game except the opener. But in the NFL, being competitive doesn’t extend coaching contracts.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s seat getting hotter

This is McDaniel’s fourth season as the Dolphins’ head coach. And the results have been mixed. His team has a record of 29-27 with a pair of one-and-done playoff appearances.

He said he believes the Dolphins’ problems this year are fixable, according to palmbeachpost.com.

“There were some solutions that I saw on tape,” McDaniel said. “The worst thing is if I didn't see solutions on tape. It's frustrating because we hear a lot of talking and we need doing.

“There are solutions found by people trusting each other and allowing their teammates to make plays. Too many times, guys were overlapping responsibilities.”

McDaniel said he knows the pressure is building, including from owner Steve Ross.

“He was really frustrated just like I was,” McDaniel said. “And we talked about the challenge ahead, to get ready for the Chargers. That was kind of the extent of it.”

With the next four games providing opportunities, the Dolphins still have time to turn things around. They have the Chargers at home before traveling to play the Browns and Falcons. Then they're back home for the Ravens. None of those teams looks like world beaters at this point.