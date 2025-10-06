Tua Tagovailoa made his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins' struggles clear after their 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Miami entered the matchup with a 1-3 record. They were coming off a 27-21 win over the New York Jets last week but lost star receiver Tyreek Hill for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

The Dolphins did have plenty of the momentum as they led for most of the afternoon. However, the Panthers fought back as they rallied in the second half to steal the victory from Miami.

Tagovailoa reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter David Furones. He provided a serious message to his team as the remainder of the season is at stake given their current losing record.

“We’ve got to figure this out — and we’ve got to figure this out now. This feeling sucks,” Tagovailoa said.

How Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins played against Panthers

It was a brutal loss for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to suffer against the Panthers. They needed winning momentum after losing Tyreek Hill for the rest of the year, but they will have to continue getting through their lows at this point of the season.

Miami was performing well as the team led 17-10 at halftime. However, Carolina took over in the second half as they won 17-7 in the last 30 minutes of the contest.

Tagovailoa had a great performance despite the squad's issues on defense. He completed 27 passes out of 36 attempts for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

De'Von Achane wasn't active on the ground as he finished with just 10 carries for 16 yards. However, he made up for it with six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Three players finished with five or more catches throughout the day, including Achane. Jaylen Waddle led the way with six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Darren Waller provided five receptions for 78 yards and a score.

The Dolphins will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.