As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, tight end Darren Waller had high praise for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Schultz Report with NFL Network’s Jordan Schultz, Waller highlighted Tagovailoa’s anticipation, composure, and resilience as defining traits of his game.

“I like how anticipatory he is. That ball is like on you and the timing that you need to react and make something happen,” Waller said. “The same way I kind of approach the game – just not being too tight, like being far from being tense, but also not being too loose. Like somewhere hovering in that middle. He’s a tough dude, man. It’s like some of the things that he’s been through and still be out there in the trenches like that, man. Big hats off to him.”

Waller’s comments come amid his own productive return to the NFL after briefly stepping away from football. Since rejoining the league with Miami, the veteran tight end has quickly become one of Tagovailoa’s most reliable targets. Over two games, he has totaled eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards, scoring three touchdowns and converting eight first downs.

#Dolphins TE Darren Waller has been balling, and a big part of that is his QB, Tua Tagovailoa. “Some of the things he’s been through, to still be out there in the trenches — big hats off to him.” 📺 https://t.co/E1BFkfxknu pic.twitter.com/62e1POhuld — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 10, 2025

In Miami’s narrow 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, Waller delivered his strongest performance of the season, catching all five of his targets for 78 yards and a touchdown. His 15.6 yards per reception marked a season high, further emphasizing his growing connection with Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ passing attack.

Tua Tagovailoa and Darren Waller aim to spark Dolphins’ offense against injury-depleted Chargers

Tagovailoa has shown steady improvement after early-season struggles. Through five games, he has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,008 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while recording a 100.1 passer rating. Despite the offensive production, Miami enters Week 6 with a 1-4 record, seeking to rebound after multiple close losses.

The Dolphins will face a Chargers team looking to recover from back-to-back defeats. Los Angeles holds a 3-2 record but enters Week 6 on a two-game losing streak following a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Chargers will be without several key players, including both starting offensive tackles.

Left tackle Joe Alt was ruled out with an ankle injury, while right tackle Trey Pipkins will miss the contest due to a knee issue. Both players were unable to practice throughout the week. Also sidelined are former Dolphins defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, who is dealing with a groin injury, and wide receiver Derius Davis, who has a knee problem. Like Alt and Pipkins, neither player practiced leading up to Sunday’s game.

Waller’s remarks reflect the growing respect for Tagovailoa within the Dolphins’ locker room. The 27-year-old quarterback has endured injuries and scrutiny throughout his career but continues to be recognized for his toughness and leadership.

As Miami looks to get back on track, the developing chemistry between Tagovailoa and Waller could be pivotal in sparking the team’s offense. The Dolphins will aim to capitalize on the Chargers’ depleted lineup when they meet Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.