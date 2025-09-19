The Miami Dolphins desperately need help and might receive it for their Week 4 clash with the New York Jets. Following their loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel gave an encouraging update on tight end Darren Waller.

McDaniel told reporters that Waller was nearly set to make his Dolphins debut in Week 3 and is expected to return in Week 4, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Waller has been practicing with the team but has not played a game since January 2024.

Waller, whom Miami acquired in a surprise offseason trade with the New York Giants, will officially come out of retirement once he takes the field. The longtime Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders tight end took a one-year layoff from the NFL after just one season in East Rutherford.

The Dolphins acquired Waller shortly after trading 2024 Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the same deal involving Jalen Ramsey. Without his services through three games, they have been forced to start former undrafted free agent Julian Hill, who has just one catch on the year.

If he is anything close to his prime form, Waller will be a massive boost for an offense that is currently spiraling. Miami still has the same offensive weapons that terrorized the league just a few seasons ago, but it cannot figure out how to make it work in 2025.

Mike McDaniel, Dolphins floundering to 0-3 start

Although the Dolphins are technically the same team that went 11-6 just two years ago, they are clearly not functioning the same. Miami is off to its worst start of the Mike McDaniel era and in danger of losing the 2025 campaign before it can even begin.

Through three games, the Dolphins are averaging just 18.7 points per game, the eighth-fewest in the league. That is far from the status quo that the offensive-minded McDaniel established throughout his tenure.

Miami's overall production took a step back in 2024, but it was easy to blame that on Tua Tagovailoa's extended injury absence. However, that cannot be the case in 2025.

Tagovailoa could still be the issue, but injury woes cannot be the scapegoat. The 27-year-old has an atrocious 5:4 touchdown-interception ratio through three games, with just one performance with over 200 passing yards.

Adding a 33-year-old Waller to the rotation is not an immediate fix, but it should alleviate some pressure off of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Needless to say, the Dolphins are in a clear must-win situation entering Week 4.