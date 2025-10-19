The Miami Dolphins fall to 1-6 on the season after being dominated by the Cleveland Browns 31-6 in Week 7. It was just an ugly performance all around that reportedly had team owner Stephen Ross unhappy.

It's said that Ross, along with team CEO Tom Garfinkel, had disgruntled looks on their faces as they left the stadium, according to Kim Bokamper on the CBS broadcast. With the team mightily struggling and speculation of the franchise making a change at head coach, the angry faces from the Dolphins' brass just add fuel to the fire that has been a mess in Miami this season.

“I just saw the braintrust of Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel walking down the hall, and they didn’t look very happy. So I don't know where that's gonna go.”

Rumors have swirled for several weeks now that the Dolphins could fire head coach Mike McDaniel. A bad loss to a bad Browns team could be the final straw for Miami to make a decision.

Article Continues Below

If Stephen Ross and the franchise do follow through with firing McDaniel, then they would be the second team this season to fire their head coach, as the Tennessee Titans let go of Brian Callahan after Week 6. However, nothing is set in stone until the Dolphins make an announcement.

Miami couldn't get anything going against Cleveland. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked completely lost, finishing with 100 passing yards and three interceptions with a 52.1% completion percentage. His play was so bad that the Dolphins benched him in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers.

Running back De'Von Achane was the lone bright spot on the offense on Sunday, as he recorded 86 rushing yards on 13 attempts. His 6.3 yards per carry was impressive, but the third-year pro failed to record a touchdown.

While Stephen Ross allegedly fumes on his way back home, we'll see if a coaching change is made in the coming days. Until then, the Dolphins will prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.