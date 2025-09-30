The Miami Dolphins appear to have witnessed a severe injury take place towards star receiver Tyreek Hill during Monday night's matchup against the New York Jets.

The injury took place in the first minutes of the third quarter as Miami led 10-3. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a pass to Hill, who caught the ball. However, when he tried to land, his left leg appeared to have turned the other way as he was unable to get up from the ground. Team officials immediately went over to him as they carted him off the field.

Hill's night is over as he finished with six receptions for 67 yards, leading the team in that area before suffering the injury. The team confirmed that the receiver is out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, taking him a hospital for further testing.