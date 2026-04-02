The Miami Dolphins signed Malik Willis to be their next quarterback. However, after trading away Jaylen Waddle and releasing Tyreek Hill, he doesn't have many wide receivers to throw to.

That is expected to change in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now holding two first-round picks, many are expecting the Dolphins to bolster their offense. That includes ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who has Miami selecting Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 11 in his latest combined mock draft with colleagues Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates.

“Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are gone,” Kiper wrote. “But Tate's route running ability, sure hands and range as a pass catcher would give quarterback Malik Willis a go-to WR1 and would provide a boost to the Dolphins' lacking receiver room.”

Tate spent three years with Ohio State, appearing in 39 games and winning a national championship 2024. Overall, he caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his final year with the Buckeyes, Tate made 51 grabs for a career-high 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

With Hill and Waddle gone, Miami's top options in the receiving department are Malik Washington, Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert. All have shown potential throughout their respective careers. But it'd be hard equating any of them to top WR1s across the NFL.

Whoever the Dolphins add at wide receiver will have plenty of expectations on their shoulders. But at the same time, they'll be walking into an opportunity where they'll need to be a top pass catching option a team that'll be passing plenty. If everything works how the Dolphins hope, perhaps that receiver is Tate.