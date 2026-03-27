The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of a reinvention. After years of flirting with contention but falling short, the organization has made it clear. This time around, change isn't optional but urgent. A new philosophical direction, a reshaped roster, and a willingness to make uncomfortable decisions have set the tone for what comes next. Right now, though, the 2026 NFL Draft becomes the proving ground. This is where vision meets execution. For Miami, the difference won't just come from headline picks but from the sleepers who quietly anchor a new identity.

Forcing hard truths

2025 finished with a disappointing 7-10 record for Miami. Despite a midseason surge, the wheels fell off down the stretch. A heartbreaking Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers officially slammed the door on their postseason dreams for the second consecutive year. The offense, while occasionally explosive thanks to the brilliance of De'Von Achane, lacked the consistency required to navigate a brutal AFC East.

Defensively, they had individual stars like Jordyn Brooks, who earned an All-Pro nod. Still, the unit as a whole struggled to get off the field in critical moments. The season proved that talent alone isn't enough. The Dolphins needed a cohesive identity, and by October, the front office decided it was time for a change. They parted ways with longtime GM Chris Grier.

A new course

The 2026 free agency period has been nothing short of a whirlwind for the Phins. The headlines were dominated by the departure of Jaylen Waddle. That trade sent shockwaves through the fan base but also signaled a total commitment to a new offensive philosophy centered around Malik Willis. The Dolphins haven't just been sitting on their hands, though. They brought in Miami native Josh Uche and the high-upside David Ojabo to bolster their edge-rushing group. Add in the veteran presence of wideout Tutu Atwell and the versatile Jamaree Salyer on the offensive line, and you see the blueprint emerging.

This is a team that is trying to get younger, more physical, and more adaptable. They have accumulated seven picks in the top 100 and are now positioned to be the primary aggressors on draft night.

OL Travis Burke, Memphis

If the Dolphins are serious about building a sustainable offense, it starts up front. Few prospects embody that philosophy quite like Travis Burke. The Memphis offensive tackle is quite imposing. At nearly 6-foot-9 and 325 pounds, Burke will change how defenses approach the edge.

What makes Burke especially intriguing for Miami is the combination of size and movement. Despite his massive frame, he has shown the footwork necessary to handle speed rushers while maintaining balance in pass protection. His production backs it up, too. He allowed just 13 pressures on over 400 pass-rush snaps last season.

There's also a cultural fit here. As a Hollywood, Florida native, Burke brings a sense of homegrown pride to the Dolphins' emerging identity. For a team searching for long-term stability at right tackle, Burke could be a foundational piece waiting to be developed.

TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

With Willis stepping into a major role, the Dolphins need explosive and reliable playmakers. They need a target who can steady the offense when plays break down and still threaten defenses vertically. Oscar Delp fits that mold.

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Coming out of Georgia, Delp has often operated in the shadows of more prominent names. Still, his skill set tells a different story. He's an athletic tight end with the ability to stretch seams and provide a large, dependable target in critical situations.

What elevates Delp's value, though, is his willingness to block. In this kind of offense, having a tight end who can contribute in both phases is essential. He's not just a receiver but an enabler of the entire system.

OL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

If there's one theme emerging from Miami's offseason, it's a renewed commitment to physicality. That commitment must extend to the interior offensive line, where consistency has been elusive. Keylan Rutledge is the kind of player who can change that narrative.

The Georgia Tech lineman plays with a toughness that stands out immediately. He's not flashy, but he's effective. He deftly uses leverage, strength, and technique to control defenders at the point of attack.

Rutledge's versatility adds another layer of appeal. His ability to line up at multiple interior positions will provide depth and flexibility over the course of a long season. More importantly, he brings a willingness to finish and impose physicality that can set the tone for an entire unit.

Building a new identity

The Dolphins are at a deliberate crossroads. They've chosen reinvention over complacency, betting on a new direction that prioritizes toughness, adaptability, and long-term growth. Now, the challenge is execution.

Travis Burke, Oscar Delp, and Keylan Rutledge may not dominate draft headlines. However, they align perfectly with Miami's evolving identity. They bring size, versatility, and grit. These traits don't just fill roster spots, but shape how a team plays. If the Dolphins are going to turn this reset into a resurgence, it won't just be because of bold moves. It will be because of smart ones.