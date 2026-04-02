The Miami Dolphins have gone full rebuild mode during the 2026 offseason. Miami hired Jeff Hafley at head coach and promptly gutted the roster of veteran talent, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins plan to completely rebuild the organization from the ground up, which includes installing a brand new culture.

Hafley dropped a cold line at the NFL's Annual League Meeting about setting a standard for his team. He gave an example of expecting his to perform despite adversity, including Miami's intense heat.

“We're going to sit down and have that conversation, and then don't get mad at me when it's 110 degrees and you don't feel like doing it anymore,” Hafley said per team transcripts. “I'm going to make you do it because you told me when you were comfortable in this meeting room, in air conditioning, that that's what you wanted and I'm going to remind you of that.”

Hafley wants his coaching staff to follow his lead, holding players accountable during practice sessions. If the Dolphins truly want to be a great team, that could be a necessary step.

“It's going to be a shared vision and then my job and our job as coaches is to hold them to that, because if you're telling me you want to be up here and be this great, OK, well this is what we're going to do,” Hafley added.

One reason why Hafley's approach could be smart is because Miami is about to add a ton of young talent.

Miami gained the 30th overall pick after trading Jaylen Waddle, giving them two first-round picks in April's draft. The Dolphins will enter the draft with 11 total picks, allowing them to install the foundation of their roster for years to come.

It will be exciting to see Miami's new culture take shape under Hafley's leadership.