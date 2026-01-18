The Miami Dolphins have a new general manager, who is looking to build a championship franchise. Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan is saying the quiet part out loud, when it comes to the team's struggles in cold weather games.

“Our division runs through Buffalo and New England and New York — cold-weather places. There’s a saying in our business: fast gets slow, but big doesn’t get small,” Sullivan said, per The 33rd Team.

New #Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan is clearly aware of the team’s cold-weather struggles: “Our division runs through Buffalo and New England and New York — cold-weather places. There’s a saying in our business: fast gets slow, but big doesn’t get small…" (🎥 @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/MnIlfoZHvw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2026

The Dolphins general manager says he needs to help build the team, from the inside out.

“We've got to be dominant on the offensive line, dominant on the defensive line, and then explosive and athletic on the perimeter,” Sullivan added.

Miami just finished the 2025 season with a 7-10 record. The team parted ways with head coach Mike McDaniel following the end of the season. McDaniel made the NFL Playoffs with the Dolphins, but wasn't able to have greater success.

Dolphins are looking for a head coach for 2026

Article Continues Below

Sullivan's first job is finding a head coach who can win games for Miami. The Dolphins are taking a look at several different coaches, as they try to find their man. Miami has three interviews on Monday with coordinators, per The Phinsider.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is getting interviewed for the job, as well as Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham worked briefly for the Dolphins before as defensive coordinator. A third candidate is also in the mix, who is getting interest from at least one other team.

“(Green Bay) Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is scheduled to meet Monday in Miami with the Dolphins, and Tuesday in Tennessee with the Titans. As was the case with Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta, a deal could come together quickly,” ESPN's Adam Schefter posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Miami has struggled as a franchise for quite some time. The Dolphins haven't won a Super Bowl for more than 50 years. Miami also hasn't won a division championship since 2008.