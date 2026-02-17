Recently, the Miami Dolphins surprised the NFL world when it was announced that they would be releasing wide receiver Tyreek Hill, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. The news came just hours after the team also released star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, and opened up an unexpected free agency period for Hill this winter.

Now, NFL insider Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk is reminding fans that there is more to take into account than just Hill's devastating leg injury from last year when considering his free agency prospects, noting that his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, made allegations of domestic abuse against Hill last year, with the NFL launching an investigation in September.

“It’s unclear what the league will determine. If a violation is found, other incidents could become aggravating factors when punishment is determined — including the situation from 2014 that resulted in his dismissal from the Oklahoma State football team. In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation, in an incident involving his then-pregnant girlfriend,” reported Florio.

Florio also noted that, depending on the result of the NFL's investigation, a suspension could be on the way for the star at some point during the 2026 season.

“The team that signs Hill will be assuming multiple risk,” reported Florio, alluding to both the abuse allegations as well as the leg injury he suffered last year in a game against the New York Jets, which ultimately led to him being out of the lineup for the remainder of the season.

On the heels of that injury, and on the wrong side of 30, it remains to be seen how much Hill has left in the tank as a speedy wide receiver. The fact that he also has the NFL investigation and the prospect of a possible suspension hanging over him will also certainly affect teams' interest in him in free agency.