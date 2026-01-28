A new era is coming to Miami. With former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as the new coach, the Miami Dolphins are looking to rebuild anew. First up in their priority list is sorting out their quarterback situation. With Tua Tagovailoa's benching last season amidst his struggles, it's fair to wonder what the team's plan is at the position.

Hafley recently made an appearance on Peter Schrager's show, “The Schrager Hour”. There, the Dolphins coach talked a little bit about Miami's quarterback situation. Hafley acknowledged that there's a plan in place to figure out what to do at the position, but that he wouldn't divulge that information.

“Let’s be honest, there will be conversation, and there has to be a plan because this league runs through that position,” Hafley said. “So, can I sit here right now and tell you what the plan is? No. Have we had conversations? Yeah. I'd be totally giving you a bunch of BS and lying to you if I told you that I had no plan. Can I sit here and tell you what that plan is? No, I can't tell you. And you already know the answer to that.”

Tagovailoa had a dreadful 2025 season. The Dolphins quarterback played in 14 games this season, notching only 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns. The biggest concern is his turnovers: Tagovailoa threw 15 interceptions this season, his highest mark in a season. Tagovailoa was eventually benched for Quinn Ewers, leaving questions about whether Tua is still the Dolphins' quarterback of the future.

There's reason to believe that Tagovailoa could still bounce back: the Dolphins allowed pressure on Tagovailoa more than 20% of the time. When the quarterback had room in the pocket, he has shown that he's still a solid passer. However, the Dolphins also need to be prepared at the possibility of Tagovailoa's struggles not being a blip on the radar.

Signing either a veteran quarterback or drafting a young signal-caller is the likely play for the Dolphins. It worked out well for teams in the past: the Colts are the most recent example. Indianapolis brought in Daniel Jones to compete for the QB1 job, and he ended up being a perfect fit until he suffered an injury. Expect Miami to try and find another quarterback to light a fire under Tagovailoa.