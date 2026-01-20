The Miami Dolphins could emerge as a potential landing spot for quarterback Malik Willis following sweeping organizational changes that reshaped the franchise’s leadership structure, according to a league report.

Miami recently filled its two most prominent vacancies by hiring former Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager and naming Jeff Hafley as head coach on Monday. With that leadership group now in place, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler listed the Dolphins as a possible destination for Willis in his latest NFL executive predictions published Tuesday.

“Malik Willis to the Dolphins or Browns,” Fowler wrote, citing league personnel.

Fowler noted that Willis could become one of the top available quarterbacks if Daniel Jones returns to the Indianapolis Colts, as many around the league expect. Willis, 26, spent the 2025 season with Green Bay and saw his role expand while Jordan Love missed time, giving evaluators a fresh look at his development.

“Willis made some coin with his performance in relief of Jordan Love in Green Bay, showing dual-threat ability that a new offensive mind could mold,” Fowler wrote.

Fowler also included commentary from an NFC personnel executive while discussing the Cleveland Browns as another potential fit.

“I just don’t think [the Browns] go into the season with Shedeur [Sanders] as their top option,” the executive said. “And getting the right quarterback in the draft isn’t a guarantee based on where they pick.”

Dolphins familiarity with Malik Willis fuels potential connection

Cleveland currently holds the Nos. 6 and 24 picks in the first round of April’s NFL draft, a position that may complicate its search for a long-term answer at quarterback.

Miami’s connection to Willis centers on familiarity. Sullivan and Hafley both come from Green Bay, where Willis spent the season developing behind Love. Fowler noted that no current front office would have a deeper understanding of Willis’ strengths and limitations.

“No regime will know Willis’ strengths better than Miami, which just hired a brain trust of GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley from Green Bay,” Fowler wrote. “The Packers valued Willis’ development and Miami could bear the fruits of that labor.”

Willis, a former third-round pick, appeared in four games for the Packers this season. He completed 85.7 percent of his passes for 422 yards, finishing with a 145.5 passer rating and a 93.1 overall quarterback rating while throwing three touchdowns. As a runner, Willis added 123 yards on 22 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also recorded two fumbles, one of which was lost.

With Miami continuing a full reset following a disappointing 2025 season, quarterback remains a position under evaluation. As free agency approaches, Willis’ ties to the Dolphins’ new leadership group could make Miami a team to monitor as the offseason unfolds.