At long last, we might finally have an idea of what Paul McCartney's next album might be called, as his brother, Mike, teased it to fans.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mike McCartney posted a picture of what appeared to be promotional material for his brother's new album.

Josh saw this teaser for r kids new album ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ in Liverpool yestas. It was familiar to him as he had designed the Dungeon Lane(Speke) artwork for his Uncle👌 pic.twitter.com/KdPLXHgK03 — Mike *McGear McCartney (@_MikeMcCartney_) March 25, 2026 Expand Tweet

The signs read, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane.” Dungeon Lane is a street in Liverpool, England, where McCartney is from. Mike's caption read, “Josh saw this teaser for r kids new album ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ in Liverpool yestas. It was familiar to him as he had designed the Dungeon Lane (Speke) artwork for his Uncle [ok hand emoji].”

Now, it could mean nothing, but fans in the comments section speculated this was the title of Paul's new album. One excitedly said, “Ooh[,] an early clue to the new direction!” Another asked, “So[,] is this Paul's new album title?”

Is Paul McCartney's new album coming out in 2026?

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Of course, if this is McCartney's new album title, expect him to announce it soon. Until he does, it is all speculative. 2026 does appear to be set up to mark the release of his new album.

McCartney is about to perform two special shows at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Mar. 27 and 28. Perhaps that's where he will officially announce his next album and maybe perform songs from it.

It has been over five years since his last album, McCartney III, was released. He has made it clear that he is working on a new one, but now it appears to be imminent.

This is an exciting time for fans of McCartney. A documentary, titled Man on the Run, was just released on Prime Video. An accompanying soundtrack, featuring some of his biggest hits and deep cuts, was released as well.