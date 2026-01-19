The search for Mike McDaniel's replacement is on for the Miami Dolphins. Jeff Hafley of the Green Bay Packers rose as the frontrunner on Saturday. But the Dolphins chatted with another offensive coordinator Sunday — this one from the rival Buffalo Bills.

Miami announced on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, that the franchise completed an interview with Joe Brady.

We have completed an interview with Joe Brady for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/8I2zo99N2B — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 18, 2026

Brady is fresh off taking an emotional overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. His boss Sean McDermott is taking heat for the latest postseason failure for Buffalo. Now he's facing losing Brady to an AFC East rival following the 33-30 overtime defeat on Saturday.

Joe Brady's Bills scheme could unlock Dolphins offense

Brady ran a motion-heavy offense that put defenses on their heels.

He developed a creative mind for blending spread offense concepts with a pro style approach. He's also big on 12 personnel usage. Brady allowed the QB to have lots of power — and not just limited to Josh Allen.

Brady helped coach Joe Burrow during LSU's 2019 national title run. He also worked with Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during his brief run with the Carolina Panthers.

Miami is shifting out of the exotic run oriented concepts McDaniel brought via the San Francisco 49ers. He hit teams with misdirection runs mixed with play action. But McDaniel's last Dolphins team underachieved and ultimately lost his job.

This is the second time Brady surfaced for Miami, though. Brady was requested for an interview for the head coaching opening on Thursday.