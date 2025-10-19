The Miami Dolphins are looking to get back on track after two straight losses in the final minutes of the game, and it starts against the Cleveland Browns. Before the game, the team has decided to make a quarterback change, but it doesn't involve Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Dolphins are making a change to their QB depth chart for today’s game, as Quinn Ewers will serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for their matchup against the Browns, per the insiders. This is the first game active for the rookie seventh-rounder,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Zach Wilson was the No. 2 quarterback, but it looks like Ewers has gained a promotion.

The Dolphins have had a lot of news come out of the quarterback room this week, and it all started with Tagovailoa calling out the team after their loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. After the game, Tagovailoa revealed that some of the players were late or skipping team meetings.

That did not go over well in the organization, and Tagovailoa apologized for his comments later in the week.

“I've made a mistake and I'm owning up to that right now,” Tagovailoa said via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I've talked to guys on the team about it, talked to the leaders about it, and they know my heart. They know that the intent was right. But no matter the intent … when things get misconstrued or however the media wants to portray it, that leaves a void of silence and a lot of questions for the guys on our team now being 1-5.

“…I've got to look at myself as the leader protecting the team. I don't feel like I did that to the best of my abilities. I felt like I let the emotions of the game get to me after the game. And that's something that I can learn from as a leader on this team and what happens in-house should be protected and none of that should have gotten out.”

The hope is that the Dolphins can put the noise behind them, and they're able to get back in the win column this week.