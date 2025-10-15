Recently, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa generated controversy by calling out his teammates for being late for players-only meetings following the team's recent home loss vs the Los Angeles Chargers. This season has overall been a trainwreck for the Dolphins, who currently have just one win despite Tagovailoa avoiding the health scares that have plagued him in recent years up to this point.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa took the opportunity to publicly apologize to his teammates for the comments.

“I've made a mistake and I'm owning up to that right now,” he said, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I've talked to guys on the team about it, talked to the leaders about it, and they know my heart. They know that the intent was right. But no matter the intent … when things get misconstrued or however the media wants to portray it, that leaves a void of silence and a lot of questions for the guys on our team now being 1-5.”

“…I've got to look at myself as the leader protecting the team. I don't feel like I did that to the best of my abilities. I felt like I let the emotions of the game get to me after the game. And that's something that I can learn from as a leader on this team and what happens in-house should be protected and none of that should have gotten out,” he added.

A brutal season for the Dolphins

Article Continues Below

Not much of anything has gone right for the Miami Dolphins so far on the 2025 season. The team stumbled out of the gates to an embarrassing loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and things have only gone downhill from there. The Dolphins' only win this season came in narrow fashion against the winless New York Jets.

Tagovailoa has not played well this season, causing some fans to start thinking about future options at the quarterback position, whether those are current NFL players or players the team could draft next year.

In any case, the Dolphins will next take the field on Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns.