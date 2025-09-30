The Miami Dolphins confirmed that Tyreek Hill's knee injury has ended his 2025 campaign and have already begun the scramble to try to replace him. In its first move, the team will sign veteran receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.

Wilson is expected to sign with the Dolphins shortly, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Once the move is official, he will return to Miami, where he previously spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The 30-year-old Wilson appeared in 30 games in his two seasons with the Dolphins, accumulating 34 catches for 432 receiving yards and three touchdowns in that span. After signing with the Saints in the following offseason, he appeared in 15 games in 2024 but has yet to take the field in 2025.

Once he joins the team, Wilson will become a depth piece in a shallow receiver room. Hill's absence will thrust Jaylen Waddle into the featured role, with Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine joining him in the starting lineup. Wilson joins Dee Eskridge and Tahj Washington on the bench unit.

Dolphins' 2025 outlook with Tyreek Hill injury

Hill's injury came just as the Dolphins finally put everything together. Miami's old, creative offense appeared to be back in its Week 4 win over the New York Jets, just as Hill went down.

The win was the Dolphins' first of the year, bumping them up to 1-3. However, in a year that many already considered a “lost” season, losing their most dynamic weapon leaves little room for optimism in Miami.

The Dolphins do benefit from a soft matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, where they can hopefully improve to 2-3. Carolina will also enter the matchup with a 1-3 record and is coming off a 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

Despite a poor start to the 2025 season, the Dolphins were realistically only a few plays away from beating the Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Regardless, the team finds itself in yet another must-win game early in the year without its best offensive player.