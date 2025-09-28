As the Carolina Panthers suffered a blowout loss to the New England Patriots, 42-13, on Sunday afternoon, the focus will be on first-year head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young. While injuries were going into the game, like the Panthers being without wide receiver Xavier Legette, Canales would take full responsibility for the loss after the game.

Speaking to the media during his post-game press conference, Canales would highlight the lack of effort from Carolina in the loss to New England. He expressed that with that type of performance, “I have to put that on myself,” and more so, look into how he has been preparing the team every week, according to Joe Person.

“Effort like this, I have to put that on myself,” Canales said. “I have to look at how I'm preparing the team, how we're going about our work. I have to look at that and compete to find this, get these guys to work together, to focus so we can get the execution that we're seeing happen in our processes. But it's the only way to work through these things, to go right back to work, to attack it head-on.”

“And you know, with the guys, you know, I told them in the locker room,” Canales continued. “Like, ‘Hey, a loss is a loss. We got to look at this stuff. We got to look in the mirror and figure out what we want to be as a team.'”

Another lackluster offensive outing for the Panthers, Bryce Yoing

After the Panthers destroyed the Atlanta Falcons the weekend before, there was positive momentum going into Sunday afternoon on both sides of the ball. However, it would be another disappointing game offensively as Young threw for 150 yards to go along with a touchdown pass.

When Canales was asked about calling the plays and the implication if someone else on the staff should handle the duties, Canales would say he's the man for the job.

“I believe that I'm the right person to be able to push our concepts and our schemes forward,” Canales said. “I think it's a combination of a bunch of things. You know, execution wise, am I calling the right place rhythmically for the guys to have success?… That's something that I'll definitely look at, though.”

Carolina looks to get back in the win column as they face the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.