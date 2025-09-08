The Miami Dolphins took the field on Sunday to begin their 2025 NFL season, but they suffered a lopsided 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and head coach Mike McDaniel did not mince words regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s performance. While McDaniel acknowledged the struggles were team-wide, he admitted Tagovailoa didn’t execute as well as expected.

“It was something left to be desired … there's throws he makes nine times out of 10, and he didn't make them today,” McDaniel said, via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Definitely not all on him — too many people failed at the execution of their jobs for him to have anything extra on his shoulders. Like the rest of the team, [his performance] wasn't good enough.”

In his first start since Week 16 of last season, Tagovailoa completed 14-of-23 passes for 114 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a lost fumble. His 51.7 passer rating was the lowest of his career in a full game, while the 114 passing yards were his fewest in a game he did not leave early due to injury since Week 18 of 2021.

Sunday also represented his second multi-turnover game in his past three starts. It was Tagovailoa’s seventh career game with at least three turnovers, second only to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence since 2020, according to ESPN Research.

Miami’s offense was stagnant for most of the game, held scoreless in the first half by a Colts defense that ranked 24th in points allowed last season. The Dolphins committed turnovers on three of their first four drives, including an early strip sack on Tagovailoa. Under pressure on 26% of his dropbacks, Tagovailoa failed to complete any of his three pressured attempts, according to NextGen Stats.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared out of sync with Tagovailoa, dropping his first target when the quarterback’s pass was slightly high. Hill, returning from an oblique injury that kept him out of three weeks of August practice, finished with four catches for 40 yards, including his 800th career reception.

Fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle added four receptions for 30 yards. Running back De’Von Achane contributed 55 rushing yards on seven carries (7.9 avg.) and three receptions for 20 yards, scoring Miami’s lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa also completed a two-point conversion to tight end Julian Hill on that drive.

Defensively, linebacker Jordyn Brooks led the Dolphins with 14 tackles (five solo), while Tyrel Dodson added 13 tackles (six solo). However, the Colts controlled the game early, with quarterback Daniel Jones passing 22-of-29 for 272 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 26 yards.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught six passes for 80 yards and a score, while rookie tight end Tyler Warren added seven receptions for 76 yards. Jones capped the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, alongside three field goals from kicker Spencer Shrader.

The Dolphins will return home for their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 14.