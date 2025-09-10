With the news of domestic violence allegations against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill from his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, there has been conversation about what the next steps could be for the player. Coming off the Dolphins' disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, head coach Mike McDaniel would speak about the situation surrounding Hill.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, McDaniel would be asked about Hill and the eight domestic violence allegations from his wife, with the head coach taking a subtle approach in his answer. He would reveal that Miami has “been in communication” with the league, and the plan will be for the ‘process to play out.'

“We’ve been in communication with the NFL and will let the process play out,” McDaniel said, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

Trade rumors around the Dolphins and Tyreek Hill will persist

As the rumors around the Dolphins and Hill will likely continue throughout the season, the speculation around the team trading the star wide receiver will amplify. This was discussed by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who said that while Miami had not shown interest in dealing Hill, the perception could change if the team keeps losing.

“Trade rumors around Tyreek Hill will be worth watching,” Fowler wrote. “My understanding is that Miami received calls on Hill but did not show interest in trading him. If the losing persists, perhaps those phone lines reopen. The Dolphins already exercised Hill's $15.85 million option bonus, leaving a $10 million base salary and $1.8 million in per-game bonuses.”

“A Chiefs reunion is low-hanging fruit and could be what Kansas City needs,” Fowler continued. “The Chiefs can't seem to get their receiving trio of Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown on the field at the same time, and a boost of explosiveness would help.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Hill, but looking at the Dolphins, the team looks to get in the win column against the New England Patriots on Sunday.