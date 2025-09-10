The Kansas City Chiefs are pretty scarce at the wide receiver position right now, and they could use some reinforcements sooner rather than later. Rashee Rice is suspended for five more games, while Xavier Worthy injured his shoulder in Week 1 and is listed as day-to-day. If it were one receiver they could look at bringing to the team, it's Tyreek Hill.

Hill has had his frustrations with the Miami Dolphins dating back to last season, and a trade may be something that he's open to. At some point, it could be something that's a possibility, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Trade rumors around Tyreek Hill will be worth watching,” Fowler wrote. “My understanding is that Miami received calls on Hill but did not show interest in trading him. If the losing persists, perhaps those phone lines reopen. The Dolphins already exercised Hill's $15.85 million option bonus, leaving a $10 million base salary and $1.8 million in per-game bonuses.

“A Chiefs reunion is low-hanging fruit and could be what Kansas City needs. The Chiefs can't seem to get their receiving trio of Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown on the field at the same time, and a boost of explosiveness would help.”

With how the Dolphins opened the season, some have lost confidence in what they could do as a team, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they became sellers if they kept losing.

Could Tyreek Hill reunite with the Chiefs?

Hill won a championship with the Chiefs, and he was a key part of their success on offense from 2016 to 2021, and won a championship with them. If the Chiefs were to trade for him, it's uncertain if they'll get that same player, and he's also had issues in the locker room that need to be sorted out, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“The Chiefs obviously know Hill from early in his career and could convince themselves he'd play better for them than he's playing for Miami,” Graziano wrote. “But it has been a long time since we've seen Hill be an explosive player. If he doesn't start playing better, it's going to be tough for the Dolphins to find a trade partner.”

If Hill could be close to the player he was when he was with the Chiefs, that is a plus for the team. The only thing to think about at this moment is if the Dolphins would trade Hill, or do they still see him as a valuable piece to the team.